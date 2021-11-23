Precatório and hole in the roof destroy the credibility of the government’s economic policy

posted on 11/22/2021 06:00 / updated on 11/22/2021 12:26



Minister Paulo Guedes’ optimistic speech, insisting that Brazil is taking off and will grow strongly next year, when market forecasts point to stagnation or even recession, does not hold up, according to heterodox and orthodox specialists in economic theory. For them, it is increasingly difficult to believe in the promises of Guedes and President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) that there is a commitment to fiscal responsibility or that the Brazilian Gross Domestic Product (GDP) will grow above the global average. As a result, the stock market falls, the dollar rises and future interest rates soar.

The last straw was the controversial PEC dos Precatório, which, in addition to defaulting on legal debts, breaks the spending ceiling rule — the only current fiscal anchor. The PEC seeks to create a slack of nearly R$100 billion for government spending. The amount is far above the R$50 billion needed for Auxílio Brasil, a program that replaces Bolsa Família, to pay a monthly benefit of R$400 for 17 million families next year, as promised by Bolsonaro. For analysts, the main reason for the accounting maneuver is voters.

Reflecting the worsening fiscal situation, the São Paulo Stock Exchange (B3) has accumulated a 13.4% devaluation in the year, but since September, monthly declines have been above 6%. The dollar returned to a level above R$ 5.50 and the real, since the beginning of the Bolsonaro government, has been one of the emerging currencies that have lost the most value. Analysts also point out that the estimates for the basic interest rate (Selic), currently at 7.75% per year, have already risen to 11% to 12% by the end of the high cycle, at best, because there is still for the Central Bank the task of using monetary policy to control inflation, since there is no fiscal policy. With double-digit interest rates next year, experts have no doubt that it will be very difficult for GDP to grow.

“Guedes is in a parallel reality. The situation is very disheartening for Brazil. The per capita income will not grow, and everything indicates that the country is heading towards stagnation in the next year”, highlights Mailson da Nóbrega, former minister of José Sarney government farm (MDB), and partner at Tendências Consultoria.

Tendências has just revised its GDP growth forecast for next year from 1.8% to 0.5%, while the new estimate by the Economic Policy Secretariat (SPE) of the Ministry of Economy is an advance of 2, 1%. “One of the most optimistic market scenarios today is that of the IMF, which forecasts growth of 1.5% in 2022. But this projection was made well before the government’s fiscal maneuvers that generated all the recent instability in the market”, he says Mailson. For him, by conditioning the monthly payment of R$ 400 with the Auxílio Brasil program to the approval of the PEC, the government increases inflationary pressures, causing the benefit to be eroded by the rise in the cost of living. “The government is trying to give it with one hand and take it away with the other”, he adds.

The chief economist of the Haitong Bank in Brazil, Marcos Ross, started to forecast a 0.3% drop in the Brazilian GDP in 2022 and does not spare criticism of Guedes’ disjointed speech, which calls the pessimistic projections of the big banks a “little talk” based in “dummy variables”.

“The government has been releasing unrealistic economic projections for some time,” says Marcos Ross. “Just to cite a few examples, the Executive has been projecting a scenario with systematically lower inflation, which has an impact on the composition of the Budget, and systematically higher economic growth, affecting the formation of expectations among economic agents.”

Eduardo Velho, chief economist at JF Trust, recalls that there are no positive prospects for the economy in 2022, especially as the external scenario will not be favorable for emerging countries such as Brazil, given the prospect of high US interest rates in the next year.

Criticism of the liberal view

Economist Luiz Gonzaga Belluzzo, a professor at the State University of Campinas (Unicamp), one of the references among heterodox people and a great critic of the liberal agenda, does not spare criticism either of the government or of market economists.

According to him, the concept of spending ceiling, which is at the center of the controversy of the PEC dos Precatório, is a narrative of the liberal agenda that is totally disconnected from how a capitalist economy works. “It’s all crazy. We have high inflation in Brazil and in the rest of the world, and it is interpreted as temporary because it is essentially due to a supply shock”, he says. “The oil shock is responsible for a high share of inflation, which makes no sense in a country that is self-sufficient in production, but does not have a sovereign fund to control price fluctuations, as Norway does,” he explains.

Belluzzo assesses that the market’s discourse that the lack of fiscal control is related to the idea of ​​breaking the spending ceiling is “a hospice thing”, because, in crises, the State is the one that helps companies and banks, as happened in 2009 and, now, during the pandemic. “The market economy cannot be boxed in like the ceiling rule, as it is unstable and tends to fluctuate.”

The professor emphasizes the importance of the ideas of the Keynesian school, which ends up being the guide for countries in times of crisis. “The market does not solve anything on its own. Many operators repeat certain buzzwords and have no idea of ​​how the economy as a whole works. The market depends on the State, and a country’s public debt is necessary to help with the pricing of private securities”, says Belluzzo.