President of Palmeiras trusts Abel’s permanence and leaves Felipe Melo’s future to Leila | sports selection

The president of Palmeiras, Maurício Galiotte, participated in the program SportTV Selection this Tuesday and stated that he trusts the permanence of coach Abel Ferreira in charge of the team, regardless of the result of the final of the Copa Libertadores, Saturday, against Flamengo.

The Portuguese coach has a contract until the end of 2022, but in recent months the possibility of shortening his departure and leaving Palmeiras has been raised in recent months after the dispute for the South American title.

– I believe that Abel will remain at Palmeiras. I believe, I hope and I will do my best. Of course, the decision is not mine, but I would very much like him to stay at Palmeiras. I think it will be very important for Abel, because he is very involved and identified with the club. We Palmeiras are very identified with the way Abel thinks, and it would be very good for him, fans and Leila Pereira. Everyone would gain from Abel’s permanence. If I can help, I would do anything for him to stay,” Galiotte declared.

President alviverde was asked the weight of the family issue in the decision of Abel Ferreira. Currently, the coach’s wife and daughters live far away from him, in Portugal.

– This is an important topic for us, not just for Abel Ferreira. Who lives away from their family for a long time? It is a sensitive and important topic that we are dealing with. Abel’s wife came to Brazil a few times, it is a subject that is being discussed and Leila knows the importance of this subject. We have to treat it with care, in the best way possible. The family is important to Abel, the project is important to him, Abel is important to Palmeiras and Palmeiras to Abel. This is what we debate a lot so that we can make this structure remain in the next period – he commented.

Another theme of the interview with president alviverde was the contract renewal of defensive midfielder Felipe Melo. The 38-year-old has a contract until December and would like to stay with the club. Galiotte, however, chose not to extend the agreement and left the decision to the new president Leila Pereira.

– My term ends on December 15th and the next decisions will be decided by the next term. I obviously have my opinion, I will participate in the transition moment. When I commented on Abel Ferreira, it applies to everyone. You have no doubt that Felipe Melo is of great value to all of us, on and off the pitch, just like Jaílson. All situations will be resolved at the end of the season. It is legitimate and fair that the people who are joining and who will be in the project for the next period make the decisions according to the evaluations they make. I really like Felipe Melo, I think he has many services to the club, he is important to the cast, but we have to debate and talk to see what Leila Pereira thinks, see what the coaching staff thinks and I hope everything is resolved the best way possible.

Check out other statements by the president of Palmeiras below:

– It is an experience that has been done and there is no going back. From what we have information about Conmebol, this is the definitive model. We had experience, Flamengo too. It’s different, it’s a situation that defines the 90 minutes. Level of concentration and absurd delivery. I liked it, I think it’s an interesting model. I hope I don’t fall again and overturn like the last time.

– For the past nine years, we have done responsible work at the club. Remembering that I started as first vice president in 2013, Palmeiras was in the second division. We don’t like to remember, but it is important for people to understand how much we work and dedicate ourselves and today Palmeiras has two Brazilian titles, two in the Copa do Brasil, Paulista and Libertadores. All of this was done with great dedication and Leila followed it all up. The big turning point for Palmeiras was in 2015, in January, when we inaugurated the Arena and the sponsorship contract for Crefisa and FAM. She knows our daily lives, how we take care of the club’s finances, how we take care of the club’s future, what we’ve done in the last 24 months with punctual signings, we brought Dudu, who is the club’s idol, Piquerez… All this done with great care, control and administrative and financial responsibility. I’m pretty sure Leila is going the same way, she thinks the same way. I can guarantee for the palmeiras fan that Palmeiras will always be fighting for titles and being the protagonist.

Patronage with Leita Pereira: how to avoid it?

– It is important to say that Paulo Nobre, in the 2013 and 2014 administration – and I was with him, I followed the day-to-day of that extremely difficult period -, he lent money to the club and it is important to say: the club recovered financially and paid the president, the same is happening with Leila Pereira. This restructuring that was carried out, Palmeiras has important and distinct sources of funds that make it able to pay all debts and honor the commitments. We are grateful to Paulo and Leila, we have to value the people who help the club. We have to think that Palmeiras needs everyone, we don’t want that Palmeiras who suffered to score 44 or 45 points. We want a Palmeiras champion, protagonist, strong, as he is today. We have to value the people who support the club and not throw stones. Today, the sponsor who is elected president will take all precautions, if any doubt arises, she will take it to the deliberative council, this is important. Take care that all parts are preserved and, above all, the biggest winner has to be the club. What is good for Palmeiras? What is important to the club and makes the club grow? And in this way, act responsibly in this direction.

– When we manage a club, we go through different situations and moments. Palmeiras went through great moments and difficult moments. We had to change the working profile. We hired a lot in 2017 and 2018, we made big hires, we have a strong job in the youth categories. At the end of 2019, when we didn’t achieve it, I said that we would change the way we work, Palmeiras would direct it differently. We started to hire less, in a punctual way, revealing many players, winning titles, many players serving the Brazilian national team. So, this change of way of working was very necessary. We had a lot of success, triple crown, champion of the Libertadores and now playing again in a Libertadores final.