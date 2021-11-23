President sanctions law that institutes gas aid

President Jair Bolsonaro sanctioned the law that creates the Brazilian Gas Program, the so-called gas aid, which will subsidize the price of cooking gas for low-income families. The measure was published today (22) in the Official Diary of the Union and will remain in effect for five years, counting from the opening of the necessary budget credits.

Each beneficiary family will receive, every two months, the equivalent of 50% of the average national price of a 13-kilo bottle. This value will be established by the Price Survey System (SLP) of the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP), in the previous six months, according to rules that are yet to be defined in a decree.

The aid will be destined to families registered in the Single Registry for Social Programs of the Federal Government (CadÚnico), with monthly family income per capita less than or equal to half the minimum wage, or who live in the same house as the person receiving the Continuous Cash Benefit (BPC).

It will preferably be granted to families with women victims of domestic violence who are under monitoring of urgent protective measures. Payment preference will also be for the woman responsible for the household.

The government will use the Auxílio Brasil framework to make payments for the gas aid. The social program is implemented by Caixa Econômica Federal.

resource source

The program will be financed with resources from the royalties belonging to the Union in the production of oil and natural gas under the production sharing regime, part of the sale of the Union’s oil surplus and signature bonus in the bidding of areas for the exploration of oil and natural gas. In addition, other resources will be used that may be provided for in the General Budget of the Union and Petrobras dividends paid to the National Treasury.

One of the sources of funding for the law is the amount paid by the Union of Contribution for Intervention in the Economic Domain (Cide), which will now be levied on the 13-kilogram gas cylinder.

Approved last month by Congress, the forecast is that the benefit will cost around R$ 592 million and will be able to serve two million families in CadÚnico.