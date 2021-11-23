Professions on the rise have salaries of R$7,000 to R$70,000; check out

The recovery of the economy after the fall in covid cases promises to promote a dispute between companies for the hiring of professionals in 2022. According to a survey carried out in Brazil by the multinational Robert Walters, a consultancy specializing in recruitment, there will be good opportunities in areas such as IT (information technology), digital marketing, finance and human resources.

The starting salary in high-level roles for 2022 could reach R$70,000, as in the case of an experienced finance director (CFO).

The survey has about 100 job titles in specific areas—you can request more information, free of charge, on the Robert Walters website. The top 30 functions considered in high are in the table below.

According to the study, in the first quarter, companies tend to invest mainly in hiring executive-level leaders, such as finance and information directors.

High pay is good, but employee wants more

to Robert Walters estimates that there will be an increase of 5% to 10%, on average, in salaries for hiring the positions most in demand by companies. In technology-related sectors, the increase can reach 20%.

According to Richard Townsend, manager of the multinational in Brazil, companies competing for professionals from heated areas in the market will have to offer benefits and other attractions.

It is extremely important that all companies, regardless of size, start thinking about their Talent Acquisition strategy [recrutamento] and talent retention. It will not be enough just to offer a good salary. It is necessary to consider the well-being, life outside of work and the development of each employee. This is a trend that is here to stay in 2022.

Richard townsend, manager of Robert Walters in Brazil

Hybrid work will need to be rethought

The need for social isolation during the pandemic has forced many companies to work remotely or hybrid (semi-attendance) since 2020. According to the Robert Walters survey, the trend for 2022 is a strengthening of the hybrid system, but it needs to be better structured.

The consultancy interviewed 2,000 professionals on the subject, and 40% said that the hybrid work arrangements “could be improved”.

The main complaint is that the hastily built hybrid model has brought more intense workdays, in which it is necessary to participate in face-to-face and virtual meetings. Of those surveyed, 54% said they were overwhelmed and 39% exhausted.

Despite criticism of the hybrid regime, 42% said they would resign if it were terminated by the company.

The majority of professionals interviewed (85%) said they expected more flexibility to work from home, and 78% said they will not accept a new job until this is agreed with the potential employer.