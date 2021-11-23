Providers will have to report user data that offend Marielle on networks, decides STJ | Policy

Unanimously, the Fourth Panel of the Superior Court of Justice (STJ) determined this Tuesday (23) that internet companies will have to provide personal data of users who published material offensive to the honor and memory of former councilor Marielle Franco, murdered in 2018.

The ministers analyzed an appeal by Marielle’s partner, Monica Benício, and her sister, Arielle Barboza, against a decision by the Rio Court of Justice that denied access to the data.

The family wants to sue those responsible for the publications.

Now, the providers will have to inform the name, address, RG and CPF who made posts that were identified as offensive.

The decision applies to users who had posts, such as videos, taken down by order of the Rio Court. Providers must try to deliver the data within ten days of being notified.

The action points out that videos with offenses against Marielle published on social networks totaled more than 13 million views.

The Court of Rio claimed that the identification and responsibility for the content identified as offensive must take place through its own action, of a criminal nature, and not through a civil action, such as that used by the councilor’s family. This understanding was rejected by the STJ.

The ministers followed the vote of the rapporteur of the case, Minister Luís Felipe Salomão, who argued that the request by Marielle’s family is supported by the civil framework of the internet and that there is no conflict with the General Data Protection Law.

Salomão highlighted that the STJ has a consolidated understanding that there is an obligation of the internet access provider to provide the registration data of users of unlawful acts and highlighted that the videos were posted against Marielle with deliberate intent to offend honor and memory.

“As there are signs of illegality in the conduct of users who uploaded the videos to the world wide web and, also, as the specific request, aimed solely at obtaining data from those users – from the IPs already presented -, I think that the user’s privacy, in the specific case, does not prevail”, said the minister.

According to the rapporteur, the STJ “has already come across the issue involving ‘virtual stoning’, now better known as ‘fake news’ or hate speeches, highlighting, on the occasion, the importance of the energetic action of the Judiciary Power to curb such conduct ”.

For the ministers, the decision is a precedent that will allow the identification of the actions of digital militias, like the one that would have acted against the councilor.