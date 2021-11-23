PS4 Slim vs PS4 Pro: Compare and Know which to buy on Black Friday 2021 | sexta-feira Negra

The PlayStation 4 Slim (PS4) and PlayStation 4 Pro are two different versions of the popular Sony console that will be available in Black Friday 2021 promotions. Each model is designed for a different type of audience and this is also reflected in its price. The PlayStation 4 Slim, which is now identified as the PS4, can be found for prices like R$ 2,999, while the PlayStation 4 Pro has more powerful configurations and comes in at least R$ 4,449. Check out our comparison to see which one works best for your profile.

🎮 PSN Black Friday has FIFA 22, Far Cry 6 and Demon’s Souls cheaper

1 out of 5 The PlayStation 4 Slim (left) offers a sleek console, while the PS4 Pro (right) is bigger and packs more power — Photo: Press Release/Sony The PlayStation 4 Slim (left) offers an elegant console, while the PS4 Pro (right) is bigger and brings more power — Photo: Press Release/Sony

The PlayStation 4 Slim was the second PlayStation 4 model released. Sony’s intention with the device was to offer the same experience as a regular console in a sleeker, smaller and cheaper device. While the standard PS4 had dimensions of 305 x 275 x 53 mm and weighed 2.8 kg, the PS4 Slim measures 288 x 265 x 39 mm and weighs 2.1 kg. For comparison purposes, the PS4 Pro measures 327 x 295 x 55 mm and weighs 3.3 kg.

Visually the three console models are very similar, except for size and weight. The original PS4 had a line at its center that “splits” the console into two parts. You can see that on PS4 Slim the top is smaller in height, while on PS4 Pro there are three parts instead of two. It is noteworthy that the Pro version has the problem of noisy cooler that existed in the original PS4 model, while the Slim has no such complication.

2 out of 5 The PlayStation 4 Pro has more powerful specs and extra memory to handle any requests outside of games — Photo: Playback/Sony The PlayStation 4 Pro has more powerful specs and extra memory to handle any requests outside of games — Photo: Playback/Sony

Both PlayStation 4 models run the same types of games and there are no exclusive games for one of them. The basic specs are the same, the difference is that the PS4 Pro has extra power in its hardware. So it can run some titles with extra features, like higher resolution or a more stable frame rate.

According to Sony, the PS4 Pro offers 30% more processing, with a 2.1GHz CPU compared to the PS4 Slim’s 1.6GHz CPU. Its graphics card is also reasonably more powerful, a Radeon with 36 processing units capable of reaching 4.2 Teraflops, against the 18 units and 1.84 Teraflops of the PS4 Slim. The Pro version also has 1 GB of extra memory that takes care of all requests outside the game, thus leaving 8 GB free to be used as the player wants.

Storage Options

3 out of 5 Both the PS4 Slim and PS4 Pro are available in 1TB models with the ability to expand to an external hard drive — Photo: Playback/PlayStation Blog Both the PS4 Slim and PS4 Pro are available in 1TB models with the ability to expand to an external hard drive — Photo: Playback/PlayStation Blog

When the standard PS4 first came out, it had 500GB versions of storage, something that was repeated on the PS4 Slim. However, over time, Sony replaced these models with PS4 Slim with 1 TB of storage, a size that was also the default for the PS4 Pro launch. Despite that, it is possible to purchase some editions with 2 TB.

The original 500GB models can be found in older stocks or used at lower prices, but they can offer players many limitations. For example, fans of the Call of Duty franchise can no longer keep all the major games in the series installed on these models, as there is not enough space.

It’s also possible to expand the console’s storage later through an external hard drive, but it’s worth checking out our guide to make sure the chosen hard drive can be used on the console. It must have at least 250GB of storage, a maximum size of 8TB and a USB 3.0 connection to be compatible.

4 out of 5 The PS4 Pro is capable of running games at a resolution of up to 4K while the PS4 Slim only goes up to 1080p — Photo: Press Release/Sony The PS4 Pro is capable of running games at a resolution of up to 4K while the PS4 Slim only goes up to 1080p — Photo: Press Release/Sony

The PlayStation 4 Slim is just a smaller, cheaper model. Therefore, it has no extra features compared to the base model and has a resolution limit of 1080p. With PlayStation 4 Pro, the story is quite different. The Pro version was created as a deluxe edition for hardcore gamers who would like to play PS4 games at higher resolutions like 4K and at a higher frame rate like 60fps (most games run at 30).

These extra features are used more efficiently when the developers themselves update their games to support the PS4 Pro. There are a few hundred games optimized especially for the console, including famous series like Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry, Call of Duty and exclusives from Sony such as God of War and Horizon: Zero Dawn. In games that don’t have specific support, the PS4 Pro uses a “Boost Mode” which tends to increase the frame rate and improve overall performance.

The PS4 Pro also offers a better experience for users who have the PlayStation VR virtual reality display. With a higher frame rate and resolution, the device helps the user experience in immersion into the virtual universe.

5 out of 5 The PlayStation 4 Slim is available in “Mega Packs” that guarantee three games for users — Photo: Play/PlayStation Blog The PlayStation 4 Slim is available in “Mega Packs” that guarantee three games for users — Photo: Play/PlayStation Blog

Console prices are very high in the national market and the PlayStation 4 is no exception. Consumers can more easily find the PlayStation 4 Slim in the “mega pack” from Sony, which offers the console and three other games for R$ 2,999. There are packages that include titles like God of War, Spider-Man, Horizon Zero Dawn, Ghost of Tsushima, Days Gone, among others, which guarantee a good deal for the user.

On the other hand, the PS4 Pro can be found for values ​​like R$ 4,449 and, as it is aimed at more demanding players, it is worth the user to consider whether a PlayStation 5 (PS5) could not be a better investment. Sony’s next-gen console opens the door to new games that the PS4 isn’t capable of running and is still backwards compatible with existing titles.

The PlayStation 5 has a suggested price of R$ 3,999.90 in its digital edition and R$ 4,499.90 in the edition with a Blu-Ray player. It is worth remembering, however, that their inventories are scarce and the price often rises due to high demand.

PS4 Slim vs PS4 Pro PS4 Slim PS4 Pro Launch: September 15, 2016 November 10th, 2016 Price: BRL 2,999 BRL 4,449 CPU: AMD Jaguar octa-core at 1.6GHz AMD Jaguar octa-core 2.1GHz GPU: AMD Radeon 18 UCs at 800 MHz AMD Radeon 36 UCs at 911 MHz Computational performance: 1.84 Teraflops 4.2 Teraflops Storage: 500GB to 1TB 1TB to 2TB RAM memory: 8 GB 8GB + 1GB extra Disc player: Blu-Ray Blu-Ray Ports and interface: 2x USB 3.1, 1x Gigabit Ethernet, 1x PS Camera, HDMI 1.4 3x USB 3.1, 1x Gigabit Ethernet, 1x PS Camera, Optical Audio Output, HDMI 2.0 Dimensions and weight: 288 x 265 x 39 mm; 2.1 kg 327 x 295 x 55 mm; 3.3 kg