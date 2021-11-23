PS5, PS4 and Xbox games are discounted at Magalu

As much as the sexta-feira Negra hasn’t officially started yet, some stores already have offers to get you in the mood for the date. Therefore, the NerdBunker selected 8 discounted PS4, PS5, Xbox One and X Series games.

The selected games are on physical media and are part of the Magalu’s Black Deals. Prices are up to R$49.90 and include several quality titles. Check out!

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Remember the beginning of the partnership between the Insomniac Games and the Stubborn. The game that accompanies the adventures of Peter Parker is considered a classic among superhero games. In addition to him, the same studio has preserved the quality of the critically acclaimed Marvel’s Spider Man: Miles Morales, which follows the adventures of neighborhood friend Miles Morales. Both are on sale at Magalu.

The Last of Us: Part II

The consequences of the events experienced by Joel and Ellie in the first game of the Naughty Dog franchise are present in this game. Here, five years after the events of the 2013 title, a tragic event interrupts Ellie’s peaceful life and she sets out to seek justice. Game on sale!

return

After falling on a mysterious planet, Selene starts a battle to escape the place and survive. Overall, with beautiful graphics and a lot of intensity, the third person shooter has a difference: if you die in the game, you go back to the beginning — after all, the game doesn’t save your progress. Big challenge for you to live with your PS5.

deathloop

Developed by Arkane Lyon, from dishonored, and released by Bethesda, from fallout and The Elder Scrolls, deathloop is a game that follows two assassins who get stuck in a time loop. With this premise, it was one of the most recommended games in the The Game Awards 2021.

uncharted

Nathan Drake on high adventures. The title of Naughty Dog brings together the collection of titles starring the character. Furthermore, Uncharted 4 is also on sale at Magalu! It’s for you to prepare in style for the Tom Holland adaptation and enjoy one of the PS4 games on offer.

Ratchet and Clank: In Another Dimension

Ratchet & Clank is one of those games that give you hours and hours just for fun. Yes, it’s that simple. Explore planets and dimensions with Ratchet and Rivet and enjoy lively gameplay. Plus, you can enjoy it with the whole family! Game was also nominated for The Game Awards 2021.

Back 4 Blood

A successor to the soul of the game Left 4 Dead — also from the creators and the company that developed the game, Turtle Rock Studios (formerly known as Valve South) — Back 4 Blood returns to the intense pace of fighting the infected.

Resident Evil: Village

in the horror game of the universe resident Evil, you will live in the skin of Ethan Winters and through him, survive fights and persecutions, as well as unravel mysteries a macabre village. Yes, startle jumps are included in the experience. Get ready!

