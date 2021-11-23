PSDB decides to hire new app in pursuit of ‘plan b’ to continue previews | Policy

Last Sunday (21), the tool initially contracted by the legend, developed by the Support Foundation for the Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul, showed flaws and instability, which led to the suspension of voting. Toucans estimate that only 8% of the nearly 44,000 voters were able to confirm the vote.

The caucuses will define who will be the PSDB candidate in the election for president of the Republic in 2022. Governors Eduardo Leite, from Rio Grande do Sul, and João Doria, from São Paulo, and former Manaus mayor Arthur Virgílio vie for support Toucan.

This Tuesday, partners at the company RelataSoft met with representatives of the three campaigns and signed a contract that covers everything from the testing phase to the conclusion of the vote. A phase of “attacks” is planned for this Tuesday night to check the tool’s vulnerabilities.

This does not mean that the app used on Sunday will necessarily be replaced. It can be fixed and used to continue previews.

The definition of whether this company will be used in the previews still depends on other phases, such as the result of the tests in the application and the approval of the three plates to change the tool. The PSDB also has meetings with the developer of the application used last Sunday and has not yet ruled out the maintenance of the original system.

The result of the testing phase should be released this Wednesday (24).

A press release from members of the PSDB is scheduled for 5 pm this Tuesday, to inform about the solution that will be given to the caucuses.

The dispute takes place amid internal divergences and, according to organizers, the preliminaries were the solution found to make the party’s “unity” viable. However, the party’s divisions were compounded after problems with the app prevented the vote from completing. Since Sunday, candidates have been unable to find a consensus on when voting should resume.

In an official note released early this Monday night (22), the PSDB informed that it will conclude until next Sunday (28) the caucuses for choosing the party’s candidate for president of the Republic.

In all, 44,700 people registered to vote in the PSDB previews. The party predicted that 700 representatives (governors, deputies, senators and others) would vote in person, in ballot boxes installed in a convention center in Brasília, and that the remaining votes would be cast through the application.

However, users complained about the platform’s flaws. Among the problems identified, errors were reported when trying to perform facial recognition.