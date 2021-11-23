PSDB previews: Eduardo Leite raises the tone against Doria: ‘On the other side there is vote buying and undue pressure’

BRASÍLIA — The day after the suspension of the PSDB’s caucuses due to technical problems in the application that computes votes, one of the candidates, the governor of Rio Grande do Sul, Eduardo Leite, raised the tone this Monday in his criticism of his opponent’s campaign , the governor of São Paulo, João Doria.

— On the other hand, we see vote buying, denunciations of undue pressure, suspension of memberships, dismissal of people who do not support this type of conduct — said Leite upon arriving at the party’s national headquarters, in Brasília.

During the election yesterday, federal deputy Mara Rocha, a Poconarista and who supports the state governor in the election, launched the same accusation and said that people linked to Doria’s campaign tried to buy her vote. Although she stated that she had messages with the offer, the congresswoman did not present any proof of what she said.

In a statement, Wilson Pedroso, Governor João Doria’s campaign coordinator, countered Leite’s attacks.

"Eduardo Leite's unfounded accusations demonstrate the despair of those who foresee defeat. Milk works to tarnish the previews. It is disrespectful to the PSDB and all its affiliates".





Leite is the only one of the three candidates — in addition to Doria, former senator Arthur Virgílio is in the running — who attended the meeting that will define when and how the caucuses will be resumed. The paulista and manauara sent representatives to the meeting and returned to their respective states. Leite also sent an ally, but decided to follow up on the case personally.

In the early afternoon, representatives from the Support Foundation of the Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul, the application’s developer, and from Bidweb, a digital security consultancy, diagnosed the technical problems. And they talked about the feasibility of reactivating the electoral process.

The candidates presented a proposal to slice up the election. On Tuesday, the approximately 300 federal and state deputies, mayors and vice presidents who were unable to do so through the application would vote. On Wednesday, the hundreds of councilors would vote. And over the weekend, the thousands of affiliates.

The idea, however, ran into technical obstacles. Representatives of the companies reportedly said that leaving the application active for several days would facilitate hacker attacks.

According to senator Zé Aníbal, who was the first to leave the meeting, at around 4 pm, no consensus has yet been reached on how the preliminaries will be resumed.

While the impasse persists, the candidates increase their attacks on each other. This Sunday, Doria and Virgílio accused Leite of wanting to “smear” the elections and of being associated with the “rotten apple” of the party. “She has a first and last name: Aécio Neves,” Virgílio attacked. Doria added that the party needs to go through a “debugging process”.