Public Defender’s Office sees ‘operation revenge’ at Salgueiro

In the assessment of the public defender of Rio de Janeiro, Maria Júlia Miranda, the police operation in Complexo do Salgueiro, in São Gonçalo, which killed at least eight people on Sunday (21) was a “revenge operation”, in retaliation for the death of one police in the region the day before.

“An operation that is characterized as ‘operation revenge’. The operation ended after 33 hours straight, one day after the death of a military policeman”, he observes, in an interview with UOL News today (23).

Maria Júlia also highlights the fact that the police did not even register the injury of a 71-year-old woman. “There is a stigmatization of the favela’s territory, as if they were necessarily subjected to State violence.”

The Public Prosecutor’s Office has already opened an investigative process on the massacre. “It needs to be refined. Public policy needs to be understood as a decent way to carry out these operations,” said the defender.

identified bodies

The Civil Police reported yesterday afternoon that they had identified seven of the eight bodies that arrived at the Regional Technical-Scientific Police Post in São Gonçalo, metropolitan region of Rio de Janeiro. All were removed by residents yesterday morning from a mangrove region in the Complexo do Salgueiro. None of the identities were revealed.

According to the Civil Police, five of the men already identified have criminal records. The corporation does not inform, however, the types of crimes.

Residents who participated in the removal report that they counted 11 bodies. In a statement, Faferj (Federation of Favelas Associations of Rio de Janeiro) cites 14 deaths, three of them girls.

Black dead rates

The state of Rio de Janeiro has eight among the ten cities with the highest rates of blacks killed by the police, according to an unprecedented survey carried out by the UOL based on 2020 data collected by the Brazilian Public Security Forum. São Gonçalo (RJ), where at least eight people were removed dead from a mangrove on Monday (22), is fourth on the list.

The country recorded 5,092 murders of black people in police interventions last year. It is the equivalent of 78.9% of the 6,416 deaths in the period, the highest rate of police lethality since 2013, when the survey began to be registered by the Public Security Yearbook, released in July this year.

The list was drawn up based on the intersection between the deaths of black people in police actions and the population of the municipalities where the crimes occurred. Of the eight municipalities in Rio identified in the survey, seven are in the metropolitan region of Rio: São Gonçalo, Japeri, Itaguaí, Belford Roxo, Queimados, Mesquita and São João de Meriti. Angra dos Reis is located on the Costa Verde in Rio de Janeiro.