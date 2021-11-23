Queen of trends, Giovanna Antonelli bets on gold nails in new soap opera · TV News

Experienced in setting trends in soap operas, Giovanna Antonelli opened the wardrobe and showed the costumes of Paula Terrare, her character in Quem Mais, Vida Melhor!, during her participation in the program Mais Você this Monday morning (22). On stage, the actress uses nails covered with gold leaves, which take an hour and a half to be ready. She believes this fad will catch on.

Accompanied by reporter Ivo Madoglio, the artist showed the clothes and accessories of the cosmetics businesswoman in the serial of seven in a report for the program by Ana Maria Braga. With extravagant and elegant costumes at the same time, Giovanna’s character will wear lots of golden jewelry and macramé bags.

“She likes to dress in one color, so we combine the shoe, the bag, and accessories,” said the actress. Next, she showed the macramé bags, one of the executive’s trademarks in fiction. “After I started using another bag, I said: ‘Guys, I’m not seeing Paula with anything else. The character is taking over, the character is choosing what he wants,” he added.

After the video was shown, Giovanna spoke about the nail covered with gold leaf, designed especially for Paula. “It’s hard to do, it takes an hour and a half to do it, but it’s good that it lasts too, the look is beautiful when she talks wearing all the accessories, because she shakes a lot and there are a lot of things that make noise”, he said.

The actress is known for dictating some fashion trends from her characters, such as the cell phone case used by Helo in Salve Jorge (2012), the blue nail polish used by Clara in the Em Família series (2014) and the bracelets used by Jade in The Clone (2001).

Watch Giovanna’s video on Mais Você:

THE @gio_antonelli opened the wardrobe of Paula Terrare, her character in #MoreLifeBetter! ✨ pic.twitter.com/Z7SxveigLz — More You (@MaisVoce) November 22, 2021

