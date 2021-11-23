Rapporteur changes text of Auxílio Brasil and includes automatic readjustment for inflation – Economy

BRASILIA – The government may be forced to readjust the value of the benefits of the Brazil Aid, the government’s new social program that replaces the old program family allowance. The automatic readjustment, the expansion of the scope of the benefit, with the elevation of the income criteria for access to the program, the prohibition of queues and goals for the reduction of poverty are the main changes included by the deputy rapporteur Marcelo Aro (PP-MG) in the provisional measure (MP) that created the new program designed to bear the management mark Bolsonaro.

The annual adjustment is a historic demand from the social area, which is included in many bills, but faces resistance from the minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes. With the impact of the pandemic of Covid-19 on the increase in hunger in the country, the measure, however, gained strength within Congress, including government allied parties, to avoid cases of consecutive years without maintaining the program’s purchasing power.

“If the person is eligible to receive the benefit, he will receive it. There can be no waiting list”, he told the state the rapporteur in anticipating the changes to his report, which is scheduled to be voted on between today and Wednesday. The text needs to go through the Chamber and then through the Senate. The MP expires on the next 7th. “I’m looking for the permanent achievement of the social program”, he said. The correction index will be the INPC. The former Bolsa Família had more than two million families in line and the number increased in the pandemic.

With an eye on the support of the opposition, which criticizes the end of Bolsa Família, the rapporteur made many changes to the text sent to Congress in order to get rid of resistance. Aro also nodded to the Senate by incorporating points from the senator’s bill Tasso Jereissati (PSDB-CE) of social responsibility. “These are the Tasso amendments,” he said. They provide for annual reporting by the government to Congress related to the program, setting performance targets, as exists today in the economic area for inflation, and creating a kind of “savings” account. Low-income workers who have social security payments start counting a savings account, which can be used to contain negative shocks to their income.

“By fixing the monetary parameters of the program (correction for inflation) and ending the queues, the rapporteur managed to transform the disastrous provisional measure coming from the Executive into a very important advance in the transfer to the poorest”, he said. Leticia Bartholo, sociologist and one of the country’s leading specialists in Bolsa Família.

To include more families in the program, the deputy expanded the criteria for accessing families to the program per capita (per person). The values ​​had been defined in a government decree, but the rapporteur decided to raise the reference values ​​in the report. The extreme poverty line will rise from R$100 to R$105 and the poverty line from R$200 to R$210.

The rapporteur separated the three benefits of the anti-poverty nucleus from the five that he calls “social transformation” and the program’s exit point, such as sports assistance and scientific initiation (for families who have good academic and game performance) , the citizen child (nursery voucher), rural production and urban production assistance (for those who get a job).

This division is also an attempt to contain the critics of experts who dubbed the numerous benefits of the “Christmas tree”, such as the risk of taking away the focus and resources that you most need and starve.

By clarifying the separation between the transfer of income to the poorest, equivalent to Bolsa Família, and other new aids, the rapporteur prevents the budget for this basic transfer from being consumed by other aids, which have not yet been tested.

According to him, it will be an option for the government to prioritize year after year which programs it thinks should promote more.

Another important change is the removal of the limitation of five beneficiaries per family. The rapporteur included the nursing mother (a woman who breastfeeds) in the family composition. In the original text she was out to receive the benefit. It also included the option for the beneficiary to withdraw from lottery outlets and not just Caixa branches.

It also tightened the requirements for day care vouchers, which will be paid to mothers who are unable to enroll their child in a public day care center. “The way the axis was, I was afraid that private day care centers had worse conditions than public day care centers,” he explained. The report places numerous requirements for day care centers to qualify.

What’s new in the Auxílio Brasil MP’s report

Correction

Annual readjustment of benefit values ​​by INPC.

Queue ban

If the person is eligible to receive the benefit, he will have to receive the benefit.

Expanding the program’s reach

The extreme poverty line will rise from R$100 to R$105 and from poverty to R$200 to R$210 per capita. This criterion is used to define who is eligible for the program. In the extinct Bolsa Família, the lines were at R$89 (extreme poverty) and R$178 (poverty).

Accountability

A minister appointed by the president will have to go to Congress to report on the program for the previous year. What are the failures and advances. This debate will be annual.

Savings account

The rapporteur abandoned the idea of ​​giving a 50% bonus to those who get a job with a formal contract, but created the savings account. Anyone who is in the program and is able to prove that they are paying taxes and have an income, whether they are formally registered, MEI or self-employed, will have access to the bonus. Savings can be used to contain negative shocks to your income.

withdrawals

Beneficiaries may also withdraw cash at lottery outlets and not just at Caixa.

goals

Performance targets will be set.

Division

The rapporteur separated the benefits of the core of combating poverty from those of social transformation.

Beneficiaries

There will no longer be a limitation of five beneficiaries per family.

Nurse

Inclusion of the nursing mother (who breastfeeds) in the family composition. In the original text she was out to receive the benefit.

day care voucher

The requirements for day care vouchers were toughened. Requirements for day care centers to qualify. This benefit is for that mother who was unable to enroll her child in a public day care center.