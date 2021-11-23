Recombinant coronavirus variant appears in North America

A group of scientists in the United Kingdom claims to have found a new strain of the Sars-CoV-2 virus, which causes Covid-19, which has a combination of pieces of two variants and which is in wide circulation in North America.

“We discovered a large and persistent recombinant strain of Sars-CoV-2 in North and Central America. Recombination as a source of a viable new genetic diversity virus needs to be taken seriously,” warned epidemiologist Oliver Pybus, one of the study’s authors, on Twitter.

The case was reported by researchers at the University of Edinburgh, Scotland, and the Universities of Oxford and Cambridge, both in England, on the medRxiv platform, in an article published this Sunday (21/11). The subject quickly gained the attention of scientists on the social network.

Named B.1.628, the new recombinant variant joins pieces of the B.1.631 and B.1.634 strains, originally found in the US and Mexico in 2021. It is still not possible to say whether it is more transmissible or lethal than Delta, or if it is able to circumvent the action of vaccines.

“Now she showed up. They found the first persistent variant (which has spread) of the new coronavirus, which is a mixture of two others”, said biologist and scientific promoter Atila Iamarino. “It was a little piece of a virus with a large part of another. And it doesn’t seem to have resulted in a more transmissible variant than Delta. But it is important to monitor this type of event, because this could combine a more transmissible virus with one that escapes vaccines.”

“What is really worrying is the transmission of the virus. If a new variant passes over Delta, it is a sign that it is either more transmissible or infects better those who got vaccinated. And both things would worry. No sign of it so far,” continued Iamarino on his Twitter account.

Variant recombination

Bergmann Ribeiro, a professor at the Institute of Biology at UnB, who specializes in virus mutations, explains that recombination events between viruses are very common.

This occurs when a person is infected by two different microorganisms that enter the same cell. In this situation, their genetic material can be swapped in pieces at random.

“This type of event, called homologous recombination, can result in an increase in the genetic variability of the virus, with an increase in the chances of producing new variants with potential risks, such as evasion of the immune system”, explains Ribeiro.