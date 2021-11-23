Full.News – 11:53 | updated on 11/23/2021 12:24 pm



Tonico is played by Alexandre Nero Photo: Reproduction / TV Globo

Accused of making alleged references to President Jair Bolsonaro through the villain Tonico (Alexandre Nero), the telenovela in the times of the emperor, from Rede Globo, will provoke the Chief Executive indirectly again, this time in an episode involving a false stab. The information is from the TV News portal.

In the scene, which will air on December 4th, Deputy Tonico will simulate a “stab in the belly” to avoid being incriminated for the kidnapping of D. Pedro II, in the Paraguayan War, and to get out of the situation in a heroic manner.

Faced with the monarch’s questions about who was behind the attempt to harm him, Tonico will appear in front of the emperor carried by a soldier, with a bandage on his belly stained with blood.

– There was a man hanging around the camp. I found it suspicious and went after him. When he saw me, he wanted to run away, but I wouldn’t let him. I went upstairs. He had a knife. I fought him, but the goat managed to escape and even stabbed me in the stomach – Tonico will claim.

Played by Michel Gomes, engineer Samuel, responsible for saving Pedro II from the kidnapping attempt, will not believe Tonico’s staging.

– But would he be able to pretend that he was stabbed? – asked Don Olu, played by Rogério Brito.

– People like him are capable of anything. He could, yes, have killed Joel to prevent him from talking and invented that stab – Samuel will say.

President Bolsonaro was the target of an attack by Adélio Bispo de Oliveira, during a campaign in Juiz de Fora (MG), in 2018. He was rushed to the city’s Santa Casa de Misericórdia. Since then, the leader of the Planalto has undergone six surgeries, four of them as a result of the attack. Opponents of the government raise conspiracy theories that the politician would have simulated the aggression to boost his own presidential candidacy.

PREVIOUS REFERENCES

This is not the first time that Tonico is related to the Brazilian president. In a scene shown in September, the villain quoted the biblical verse John 8:32, mentioned by Bolsonaro repeatedly during his campaign in 2018.

At the time, Tonico was trying to put the British ambassador to Brazil, William Christie (Guilherme Weber), against the monarch, after the sinking of an English ship in the vicinity of the country.

– I’m in this case with someone who is right. I have to admit that England suffered. I, if I were you, would investigate on my own. Only then will you know the truth. It is as the Bible says: “You will know the truth, and the truth will set you free” – declares the deputy.

Netizens also pointed to a possible correlation with President Bolsonaro when Tonico accused indigenous peoples of setting fire to the forest. In the evaluation of spectators, the character incorporated part of the speeches made by the president in 2020 about the burnings in the Pantanal and in the Amazon.

– Nobody sets fire. That’s the fault of the woods that are dry. That’s it every year – declared the antagonist.

In August, Twitter users also saw hints to the head of Planalto in the speech of the character Clemência, played by Dani Barros. When regretting her marriage to Quinzinho, she recalled her parents saying “he’s not” and repeated the catchphrase over and over again.

– He no! He no! He no! He no! He no! Look at the situation here, dismantle it! The metaphor of my life – declared Clemencia.

The expression was adopted by opponents of Bolsonaro during the 2018 campaign.

Another criticism was also pointed out in the speech of D. Pedro II about preferring to invest in schools than in weapons. Arms policy is one of President Jair Bolsonaro’s banners.

