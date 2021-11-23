Redmayne says “it was a mistake” to live as a trans woman in “The Danish Girl”

Image of “Danish Girl”. Photo: Disclosure/Focus Features

News Summary:

Eddie Redmayne believes that “it was a mistake” to have lived as a trans woman in “The Danish Girl”

Actor denies the possibility of returning to play the protagonist of the film

In the plot, he plays one of the first trans people to undergo sex reassignment surgery

Eddie Redmayne revealed that he regrets taking on the role of a transgender woman on the big screen. In an interview with “The Sunday Times”, the cisgender actor denied the possibility of returning to play the protagonist of the feature “The Danish Girl”, released in 2015.

“No, I wouldn’t do it now. I made that movie with the best intentions, but I think it was a mistake,” he said. “The biggest discussion about the frustrations around the cast is because a lot of people don’t have a seat at the table. There has to be a leveling-off, otherwise we’re going to keep having these debates,” he added.

Directed by Tom Hoppet, the plot portrays Redmayne as Lili Elbe, one of the first trans people to undergo sex reassignment surgery, in the process of discovering and accepting her gender identity.

The film also features Alicia Vikander, Amber Heard, Ben Whishaw and Emerald Fennell in the cast and earned four 2016 Academy Award nominations, which include Best Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Costume Design and Best Art Direction.

Listen to Pod Watch, Podcast movies and series from Yahoo: