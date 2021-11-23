Redmi Note 11T have 33W charging; specs and prices leaked before release

Update (11/23/2021) – HA

After an almost complete leak last Monday (22), which pointed from the specifications to the supposed price of the Redmi Note 11T 5G before its launch in India, now official information revealed in a teaser by Redmi India on Twitter has confirmed that the device will have 33W fast charging. The device, which arrives in the country next Tuesday, November 30, also won a complete hotsite highlighting the main features of the novelty.

This particular feature reinforces what we already knew about the device’s specs, and also confirms a substantial advance over the Redmi Note 10T 5G, which only supported 18W charging.

Original article (11/22/2021)

The Redmi Note 11 series was launched in China at the end of October, and after a leak hinted at the names these models should adopt in the Indian and global market, we now have new information on the specifications and pricing for the upcoming Redmi Note 11T. soon in India.





The direct successor to the Redmi Note 10T 5G is expected to arrive with a MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor with 6nm lithograph, as indicated in a teaser published by Xiaomi India’s Manu Kumar Jain, who further said this will be Redmi’s fastest 5G cell phone ever. Indian market.

As such, the Redmi Note 11 5G is to be launched under the name Redmi Note 11T in the Indian market. Considering that the specifications must be the same, we must have the following form:

Redmi Note 11 5G Specifications

75.78 x 163.56 x 8.75 mm

6.6 inches – 2400×1080 px

6.6-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ resolution Hole notch display and 90 Hz refresh rate

MediaTek Dimension 810 Platform

4GB, 6GB or 8GB RAM

128GB or 256GB of internal storage

16 MP front camera

Dual rear camera: 50 MP main sensor 8 MP Wide Angle Sensor

5G connection, Bluetooth 5.2 and stereo sound

5,000 mAh battery with 33W charging

Android 11 running under MIUI 12.5

Finally, sources say the Redmi Note 11T should cost around INR 16,999 (~R$1,275.89) for the version with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The 128 GB version should cost INR 17,999 (~R$ 1,350.94). It is further mentioned that a more powerful version can be sold for INR 19,999 (~R$1,501.06).

The Redmi Note 11 is not yet available in Brazilian stores. To be notified when it arrives.