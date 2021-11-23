Regina Duarte is the target of criticism after calling for ‘White Awareness Day’

× Photo: Isaac Nóbrega/PR

Regina Duarte (photo) has been the target of criticism on social media in the last few hours after posting to his account on Instagram a video in which he questions the existence of Black conscience day and asks for the creation of the “White Awareness Day”.

In the post, which went viral, the actress and former special secretary for Culture in the Bolsonaro government shared an interview given by Morgan Freeman in 2005 when he says the date is “ridiculous”. In the caption, Regina Duarte wrote:

“Yesterday, Black Consciousness Day was celebrated. When will we have the White, Yellow, Brown Conscience Day…? How long are we still going to victimize under the weight of years, of centuries of pain for ancestral guilt? When are we going to stop looking back and face today and look at each other with the courage of a clean face? Mature, evolved, aware of our struggle, united in our capacity to be… HUMAN? Simply BROTHERS?”

After receiving criticism, the actress has disabled comments in the post.

the declaration of Morgan Freeman was given to journalist Mike Wallace, on the show 60 Minutes. The actor, however, changed his mind and joined the Black Lives Matter movement. He also started to share, on his social networks, reports from followers about experiences with racism.

