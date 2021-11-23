‘Renato died’ · TV News

Christian (Cauã Reymond) will be unmasked by Tulio (Daniel Dantas) and Ruth (Pathy Dejesus) in A Place in the Sun. The pair of lovers will be suspicious of the farce and will begin to investigate the boy. Upon discovering the protagonist’s hesitation, they will conclude that Barbara’s husband (Alinne Moraes) is not who he says he is in the 9:00 pm soap opera on Globo. “Renato died in his brother’s place”, the executive will shoot.

In the plot, Lara (Andréia Horta) will return to live in Rio de Janeiro and will work in a restaurant frequented by Rebeca’s husband (Andréa Beltrão). One day, the cook will see a photo of Christian/Renato on the businessman’s cell phone and will try to approach him, but will end up being expelled by security.

A while later, Matthew’s wife (Danton Mello) meets Tulio by chance, telling him about Christian and his suspicion that the twins met the night her ex-boyfriend was murdered. The villain will be intrigued by the story and will start an investigation with his lover’s help.

The two will go to Renato’s old apartment, check the security cameras on the day of the supposed death of the poor twin. After analyzing the images, the couple will conclude that the brothers met and changed clothes at the time.

Then Túlio and Ruth will go to the IML (Institute of Legal Medicine) to check the death record of Ravi’s best friend (Juan Paiva). “The body was admitted at 2:48 in the morning, anyway… Here’s proof that he died before. Before that image, do you understand?”, the businessman will say.

“Yes, because if he was already dead at 2:48 am, it would be impossible for him to enter the building at 4:20 am. My God. And there’s more. It’s described here in the report, look: Renato’s tattoo. You know what that is. I mean, don’t you know?” the engineer will speculate.

“Renato died in his brother’s place”, concluded Túlio. “And this guy here, married to Barbara, that your Santiago [José de Abreu] so much wonder… This guy is a fake, a fraud. He took the place of Renato”, will affirm Ruth.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters. The plot is all recorded due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Check out the summaries of the chapters of the nine soap opera that the TV news publishes daily.

