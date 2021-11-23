Result of Lotofácil 2378 today, Monday (11/22/21)

This Monday, November 22, the draw of the result of the Lotofácil contest 2378 took place at 20:06 (Brasilia time). The bettor who was lucky enough to hit all the tens could win the prize that was estimated at R$1.5 million.

Result of Lotofácil 2378

The numbers drawn in today’s Lotofácil 2378 were: 01-02-03-04-05-10-12-14-15-16-17-21-23-24-25.

How to win at Lotofácil

Lotofácil is one of Caixa’s lotteries with the greatest chance of winning a prize, when compared to other modalities. To get a prize, players need to match 11 numbers from the result of the contest 2378 and the main amount goes to the ticket that has the 15 tens.

In the three smallest ranges, fixed amounts are paid: R$25 for 13 hits; BRL 10 for 12 hits; and BRL 5 for 11 hits. Winners can redeem their prizes at Caixa agencies by presenting the original ticket, RG and CPF.

How to receive the award?

In lottery houses, players can also receive values ​​of up to R$1,903.98. In addition, Lotteries Caixa allows the transfer of amounts from online bets to a Mercado Pago account.

All winners have up to 90 calendar days, counting from the draw of the result of Lotofácil contest 2378, to withdraw the amount. After this period, the amounts are transferred to the National Treasury for investment in the FIES – Higher Education Student Financing Fund.

What is the chance of getting Lotofácil’s result right?

The probability of hitting the result of Lotofácil 2378 with a single bet is one in more than 3.2 million. Already with a 20 tens game (maximum allowed), then this chance increases to one in 211.

