Rico changes his mind and considers sending Bil to the farm instead of MC Gui · TV News

Rico Melquiades changed his mind about his appointment as a farmer in the tenth farm of A Fazenda 13. The former MTV had said he would send MC Gui straight to the hot seat, but this Tuesday morning (23), he confessed that he thought to vote for Arcrebiano de Araújo.

The revelation came after Marina Ferrari complained that the ex-BBB was only thinking about him when he pulled Dayane Mello into the stall. “I swear to you, last night, until this morning, I thought a lot, a lot about recommending Bil to the farm,” he confided.

“Oh no, Rico, don’t do that,” asked the digital influencer. “He voted for me last week,” argued the man from Alagoas. “I know, but everyone there, everyone else has already voted for you too,” replied Marina, referring to Gui Araujo, MC Gui and Dynho Alves.

“He votes for me too,” insisted the farmer. “But he’s not a priority now. The boys need to leave before him,” explained the woman from Alagoas. The formation of the tenth farm will take place live on this Tuesday’s program, from 22:45, on Record.

