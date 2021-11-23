Rico informs pedestrians that he has a urinary tract infection

Rico Melquiades informed the pedestrians of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV) that he has a urinary tract infection. The influencer advised participants to use alcohol gel to clean the toilet lid as a way to prevent infection.

Guys, tell the girls something here, mainly, right… Sthefane said that urinary tract infections are also transmitted by transmission. I always lift the lid of the toilet to pee, but to prevent it, it’s good to always use alcohol in gel

, informed Rico.

“Has it been proven that you are? Did you go there?”, asked Bil Araújo. “Yes, I am,” replied the influencer.

Solange commented that the infection can be transmitted due to the drip of pee. “But you know what it is? It’s the pee that drips in the water and can drip on us. It’s not exactly from the toilet board,” he observed.

“I always lift the lid, but then there’s the alcohol gel there and you go through it. It’s nothing like that, no killing, for God’s sake,” pointed out the farmer of the week.

Bil Araújo, who told participants that he already had a urinary infection during his time on the reality show “No Limite” (Rede Globo), instructed Rico to always wash his hands.

The ex-BBB and Solange said that Rico doesn’t drink water and that the pawn’s urine was brown. “He doesn’t drink water, that’s why. I’ve been like that, it’s dangerous there. I had kidney stones in reality,” recalled Bil. “It hurts to fuck* this man,” he completed.

Yesterday, Rico told Arcrebiano, Solange Gomes and Sthefane Matos in the headquarters room about the difficulties he has been facing when taking a pee.

“Solange, how do you know we have a urinary tract infection?”, he asked the ex-bathtub upon entering the place after going to the bathroom.

“Often going to the bathroom, when you go to do it, you have trouble peeing, foaming, burning,” replied Sthefane. “Your piss foam is very excessive, when the first jet comes out, it hurts,” added Arcrebiano.

Wanted by UOL to comment on whether they will offer any treatment to Rico, the station responded in a note:

“We will not comment on the matter.”

A Fazenda 2021: Rico Melquiades talks to Solange Gomes, Sthefane Matos and Arcrebiano about difficulties when taking a pee Image: Playback/PlayPlus