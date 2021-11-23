Rico makes an unusual request for Carelli in the confinement

This Monday (22) in A Fazenda 2021, Rico Melquiades made an unusual request to Rodrigo Carelli, the director of the reality show, during the confinement. The comedian was talking to other pedestrians in the room holding the farmer’s hat when he asked Carelli if he couldn’t keep the object after leaving the program. Rico promised more confusion inside headquarters if his request was granted.

“Carelli, seriously, if you give me this hat, I promise another mess from here to the end of the program”, asked the ex-On Vacation with Ex. possible manipulation coming from the direction of the reality show.

The fact is that, during 24-hour broadcast, the sound was muted right after Rico’s speech. This happens when someone from management comes in to talk to pedestrians, often to alert them to possible irregularities, such as phrases said by participants that can compromise the smoothness of the game.

This Monday afternoon (22), Dayane Mello thought that the water could be of poor quality in A Fazenda 2021. In a conversation with MC Gui at the head office, the model was concerned about the matter and revealed to have felt pain in the abdomen, according to her, caused by the water. The conversation came to light after the singer noticed that Rico Melquiades has been going to the bathroom more often than usual.

Dayane rocks Rich in The Farm 2021

During this Saturday (20) in A Fazenda 2021, Dayane Mello detonated Rico Melquiades when talking about the pawn game in the reality show. In conversation with MC Gui in the headquarters kitchen, the model criticized the comedian and expressed her thoughts on the attitudes of her former friend in confinement. Rico’s name came up when Dayane discussed the possibility of going to the field indicated by the farmer of the week.

“Think of the field that two (peons) come out, what a pain! The next field is very likely that you and I will go. Definitely! It may be that he indicates you or me”, commented the woman. MC Gui believes that Rico will direct Dynho to the farm.

Dayane, on the other hand, did not agree with the singer’s idea, even though he created arguments. “He’s the guy who tries hardest to follow consistency,” said MC Gui. “He doesn’t follow any consistency, he follows the game,” Dayane gambled.