Rico says he’s having problems peeing

Rico Melquiades, pawn and current farmer in “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), told Arcrebiano, Solange Gomes and Sthefane Matos in the headquarters room about the difficulties he has been facing when taking a pee.

“Solange, how do you know we have a urinary tract infection?”, he asked the ex-bathtub upon entering the place after going to the bathroom.

“Often going to the bathroom, when you go to do it, you have trouble peeing, foaming, burning,” replied Sthefane. “Your piss foam is very excessive, when the first jet comes out, it hurts,” added Arcrebiano.

Rico then reported what he is feeling:

I’m going to talk about the characteristics as they are: I feel like peeing 24 hours a day, but when I get to the bathroom, I just drop a few drops. I have to work really hard to piss. […] It doesn’t hurt, but the pee channel is burning. I’m in the mood to pee, but there’s no pee here anymore. But the pee isn’t too yellow as Aline said, it’s normal. Rich Melquiades

“It’s a urinary tract infection. It can be like that too, without being too yellow,” stated Sthefane. “Or cystitis,” Solange analyzed. “And the foam?” asked Arcrebiano.

Then, the cameras from PlayPlus, RecordTV’s streaming service, cut off the conversation and went to the outside area of ​​the headquarters, where Dynho Alves. Gui Aruajo and MC Gui were talking.

Wanted by UOL to comment on whether they are going to offer any treatment to Rico, the São Paulo station has not yet commented.

Last Friday, Sthefane showed that she has a lump in her breast to Rico and Aline Mineiro, who were worried about their fellow prisoner’s health.

She allowed the comedian to touch the core, and Rico looked shocked. The Alagoas asked if it could be a pimple, but the girl denied it, saying that the nodule was under the skin.

“Don’t worry, do you, Sthefane? You have to look at this […] It looks like a big bean seed,” Rico said, worried.

“When I get out of here, I’ll see,” Sthe said. The influencer allowed Aline to also touch the core and, upon feeling it, the ex-panicat guided her colleague to ask for medical help in the reality show. “If I were you, I’d say. You have silicone, right?”, Aline asked, and Sthefane said yes.

Rico asked if the lump could be a cyst, but Aline said it wasn’t necessarily. “You have to do an ultrasound. You have to see it, Teté, don’t leave it. This is very important”, he advised.