Right-winger Kast and left-winger Boric will compete in Chile’s second round

The far-right candidate José Antonio Kast on one side, the leftist Gabriel Boric on the other: opposite poles that will face each other in the presidential runoff in a Chile marked by two years of social protests that have shaken one of the most stable countries in Latin America.

The Dec. 19 runoff “will be an in-depth version of the rhetoric of fear. It will be an election of one fear against the other”, he declared to AFP the political analyst Marcelo Mella, from the University of Santiago.

“The fear of a left-wing Boric candidacy that fails to respond to the problems facing the country today or the fear of an ultra-conservative leadership with Kast that seriously undermines the foundation of pluralism that a democracy must have,” added Mella.

Kast, a 55-year-old lawyer and Republican Party candidate, was the most voted in the first round with nearly 28 percent of the vote and a speech of “peace, order, progress and freedom.”

Boric, deputy, 35-year-old former student leader and candidate of the Aprovo Dignidade alliance – Frente Amplio and the Communist Party -, was the second most voted, with just over 25% of the votes, as he identified with the social protests of October 2019 against social inequality and looking for a new country model.

Two antagonistic versions that face each other in a Chile marked by an “expression of political schizophrenia” that, for Mella, is reflected in the two most voted candidacies in an election that had the participation of 6.8 million of the 15 million registered voters in the most uncertain elections since the end of Augusto Pinochet’s dictatorship (1973-1990).

Two looks from the same Chile

A few kilometers away, Kast and Boric celebrated at almost the same time the passage to the second round alongside their supporters and with speeches that point to opposite realities for the future of Chile after the mandate of Sebastián Piñera, in March 2022.

Kast defended the return of “tranquility” to Chile, after the violence and disturbances in the context of the protests that started on October 18, 2019, which brought crowds to the streets and resulted in 34 deaths and thousands of wounded.

He accused Boric and his Communist Party allies of “instability” in the country with their presidential project.

“They want to continue moving down the path of hatred, intolerance and destruction because they have endorsed violence and hatred and that has to end,” said Kast.

Boric decided to deliver a measured message, without underestimating or mocking his opponent. The young leftist stated that his project is “transformative, serious and responsible” and that it “guarantees the best quality of life for all Chileans”.

“We don’t go out on the streets so that everything stays the same”, he said.

If the two candidates agree on anything, it is that they need to win support for the traditional politics of the center, whose parties and leaders were sidelined on Sunday by voters, who also voted for deputies, senators and regional councilors.

“Kast cannot be hyper-conservative nor Boric the hyper-revolutionary. They need to get more votes and they are going to get this with the intermediary forces,” Ernesto Ottone, former advisor to the presidency, told AFP.

“The fact that the center-left and center-right are not in the second round is a bit misleading, because the right voted for Kast, obviously, even though they were committed to Sichel. And from the center-left point of view, there was already a drop and a certain illusion of a center-left sector with Boric”, said Ottone.

Candidate Sebastián Sichel, supported by Piñera’s government, came in fourth with 12% of the vote and senator Cristiana Yasna Provoste, from the Christian Democrats, was in fifth place, with 11%.

Parisi is the key

Liberal candidate Franco Parisi surprised with third place, receiving almost 13% of the vote, despite residing in the United States and having campaigned only on the internet, without setting foot in Chile during the electoral campaign.

Parisi, a 54-year-old economist, candidate of the modest People’s Party, received more than 800,000 votes for his campaign in digital format based in Alabama, southern United States, with harsh criticism of the traditional political class and the Chilean elite.

He even announced a few of returning to Chile, all of them frustrated, the most recent being the fact that he was infected with covid-19.

“These are the votes that will have to be disputed in the second round,” analyst Rodrigo Espinoza, from Diego Portales University, told AFP.