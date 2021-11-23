Rodolfo Rodrigues: Neymar is a finalist for the Best in the world award for the 9th time – 11/22/2021

FIFA released this Monday (22) the list of finalists for The Best (Best Player in the World 2021) award. Based on the 2020/21 season, on the performance of athletes by clubs and national teams, the FIFA finalists list has 11 players and only one Brazilian, Neymar, from PSG.

This is the 9th time that the Brazilian will compete for the award for best player in the world, but again he will certainly not win the award. With 17 goals in just 31 games for PSG, who didn’t even win the French Championship, Neymar, runner-up in the Copa America with the Brazilian team.

Among his 10 contestants for the award, Neymar will have players who shone a lot more last season. Among them, another Brazilian, defensive midfielder Jorginho, who was Champions League champion for Chelsea and who helped Italy take the Euro title. Lewandowski, the last winner, scored 56 goals in 50 games for Bayern Munich and the Polish national team. Lionel Messi, on the other hand, scored 44 goals in 60 games for Barcelona and Argentina and also took the Copa América title, being the best player in the tournament.

In addition to these three, there are also other players who did more than Neymar in the 2020/21 season, such as his club-mate, Frenchman Mbappé; Belgian midfielder De Bruyne (Manchester City); the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus); the Egyptian Salah (Liverpool); in addition to the French defensive midfielder Kanté (Chelsea); the French striker Benzema (Real Madrid); and Norwegian striker Haaland (Borussia Dortmund).

Due to his performance in the 2020/21 season, Neymar should not be in the top 10. In the 2019/20 season, when he was better for the French team, being runner-up in the Champions League, the Brazilian was in 9th place. Nominated for the first time in 2011, when he was still playing for Santos, Neymar had his best performances in the FIFA prize in 2015 and in 2017, when he was 3rd place.

With nine nominations, Neymar is the Brazilian most times finalist for the award. Roberto Carlos (who also never won) and Ronaldo (the Brazilian who most won the award — three times) were finalists 7 times. Since Kaká, in 2007, no Brazilian has won the award.

Brazilians most often finalists for FIFA’s best in the world award (1991-2021):

[9] – Neymar

7 – Roberto Carlos

7 – Ronaldo (won in 1996, 1997 and 2002)

6 – Kaka (won in 2007)

5 – Rivaldo (won in 1999)

4 – Romário (won in 1994)

4 – Ronaldinho Gaucho (won in 2004 and 2005)

3 – Hadrian

3 – Baby

2 – Cafu

2 – Daniel Alves

2 – Raí

1 – David Luiz

1 – Diego

1 – Dunga

1 – Elber

1 – Giovanni

1 – Julius Caesar

1 – Juninho Paulista

1 – Juninho Pernambuco

1 – Leonardo

1 – Luis Fabiano

1 – Maicon

1 – Marcelo

1 – Mauro Silva

1 – Robinho

1 – Thiago Silva

