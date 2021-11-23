Rolls-Royce Electric Airplane Sets World’s Fastest Record

Rolls-Royce is excited by the results of the latest tests carried out this month with its new electric plane, the “Spirit of Innovation”. According to official information released by the British company, the aircraft reached 623 km/h, which would make it the fastest 100% electric vehicle in the world. The confirmation of the brand will be done by the FAI (International Aeronautical Federation), as soon as it evaluates the data already sent by the company.

In addition to the maximum speed, the manufacturer wants to recognize two other records. The statement says that the plane also reached an altitude of 3,000 meters in 202 seconds and covered a stretch of 3 km at a speed of 555.9 km/h, surpassing the current marks of electric planes in the same situations.

“Claiming the world speed record for a 100% electric vehicle is a fantastic achievement. The advanced battery and propulsion technology developed for this program have exciting applications for the Advanced Air Mobility market. Following the world’s focus on the need for action at COP26, this is another milestone that will help make ‘jet zero’ a reality and will support our ambitions to deliver the technological advances society needs to decarbonise air, land and sea transport,” commented Warren East, CEO of Rolls- Royce, in an interview on the company’s official website.

With the results obtained in this month’s tests, carried out at Boscombe Down, space of the Ministry of Defense of the United Kingdom, there is even an expectation that the numbers will improve even more. That’s because the inaugural flight of “Spirit of Innovation” was just two months ago, in September.

With 543 hp of power, three auxiliary electric motors and 6,480 battery cells, the plane only has space for one person, so there are still challenges in the composition of this type of vehicle. In any case, the project promises to change the relationship between air transport and the environment.

According to the International Air Transport Association (IATA), planes account for 2% of global carbon emissions, which could increase, as it is estimated that by 2037 the number of air passengers will exceed eight million.