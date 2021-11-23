Rules for payment of PIS/Pasep 2022 allowance released

The PIS/Pasep salary bonus is an annual benefit for workers in private companies that receive PIS and public servants that receive Pasep.

The salary bonus is paid in the year after the activity was exercised, however, the PIS/Pasep of those who exercised activity in 2020, which should start to be paid this year, ended up being postponed by the government to 2022.

The option to postpone the payment was made by the Deliberative Council of the Worker’s Support Fund (Codefat), where the government was looking for space in the Budget to release the Emergency Program for the Maintenance of Employment and Income, better known as BEm (Emergency Benefit ).

Thus, the postponement of the 2020 base-year salary bonus to 2022 ended up releasing more than R$ 7 billion in the Budget to fund the emergency program to maintain employment and income.

PIS/Pasep Rules for 2022

We are going to point out the main doubts of workers so that it becomes clearer how the payment of the PIS/Pasep salary bonus will work in 2022.

It is worth remembering that the information mentioned here is provided for in Resolution No. 896 published by Codefat, which amended CODEFAT Resolution No. 838, of September 24, 2019.

When does the PIS/Pasep payment start in 2022?

As expressed in Resolution No. 896 published by Codefat, the payment of the salary bonus will be paid between the months of January and December of each year, to workers identified based on information provided by employers, in the previous year.

When will the new calendar be released?

The Salary Allowance will be paid in accordance with the annual payment schedule established by CODEFAT in January 2022.

The operational procedures for identifying workers entitled to the Salary Allowance will be carried out in the period between the month of October of the previous year and the month of January of the year of the payment calendar, according to data sent by employers in the RAIS (Annual List of Social Information ).

Which workers will receive in 2022?

Both in the case of PIS (private company workers) and Pasep (public servants) the same rules must be observed, namely:

Be registered in PIS or Pasep for at least five years;

Have earned, in the reference base year, a monthly average of up to 2 minimum wages (sum of wages earned and reported by one or more employers);

Have worked at least 30 days in the base year;

Be correctly informed in the Annual Social Information Report – RAIS – of the base year in question. (For information about RAIS, see the Ministry of Labor and Employment website: www.mte.gov.br).

What will be the value of PIS/Pasep in 2022?

As a rule, the value of the salary bonus is an effective minimum wage, that is, every time the minimum wage undergoes correction, the PIS/Pasep paid to workers also undergoes an adjustment.

The index used to calculate the minimum wage is the INPC (National Consumer Price Index), which is responsible for measuring the advances in inflation.

So far the INPC is up 10.4%, that is, the current forecast is that the minimum wage will jump from R$ 1,100 to R$ 1,210. Thus, workers will be able to receive up to R$1,210 in 2022.

It is worth remembering that this value is only a forecast based on surveys released by the government according to INPC advances. The final result will be released on January 11 by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

Another point is that the benefit is paid proportionally to the workers, that is, whoever worked the year in the base year receives a salary, whereas those who worked less time receive proportionally to the number of months worked.

The calculation to know how much to earn is simple, just divide the minimum wage by 12 and multiply by the number of months worked in the base year.