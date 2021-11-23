Rumor: the “great PlayStation remake” is Chrono Cross

Facebook

twitter

Whatsapp

A remake of the classic RPG Chrono Cross from Square Enix is ​​reportedly in cross-platform development (via VGC).

Chrono Cross, which was released for the original PlayStation in 1999, was one of many unannounced titles listed in an NVIDIA database leak in September – a list the company later admitted was real, even though it said the games didn’t necessarily exist. .

The following month, the VGC website reported allegations that PlayStation would announce a remake of a “great game” this Christmas, made by a song it said was involved with its soundtrack. Folk singer Éabha McMahon, who introduces herself as Ava, told Irish radio radio WLR FM that she has recorded an Irish theme for the game, which has yet to be revealed.

And according to XboxEra co-founder Nick Baker, the remake in question is Chrono Cross Remastered.

“Chrono Cross Remastered, I think, was already on NVIDIA’s leak list, so the game shouldn’t be a surprise. But they told me that VGC article is about Chrono Cross Remastered,” he said in the latest XboxEra podcast.

“What else I’ve been told – because everyone is working under the assumption that it’s a PlayStation exclusive – I’ve been told it’s not. The only word used was ‘cross platform’ Now, when I listen to JRPG and cross platform, I automatically assume PC, PlayStation, Switch, that’s my guess. That’s not what I was told, it’s just my guess. Everything my source told me was ‘cross platform’. That’s what they said, they told me it wasn’t PlayStation exclusive.”

Baker continued, “but I think there’s confusion because it says PlayStation is set to announce it, so everyone works by assuming that PlayStation is announcing something that would be exclusive, which doesn’t always happen. Pragmata is not exclusive, they have announced many things. [que não são exclusivas]”.

PlayStation has no confirmed events for the end of the year so far, although The Game Awards 2021 is set to take place on December 9th.