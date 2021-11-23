Russia May Invade Ukraine in Biggest Mobilization Since End of Soviet Union, US Warn | World

You U.S shared with European allies intelligence information such as maps, which show the expansion of troops and artillery from the Russia that would make possible a invasion fast and large scale of Ukraine from various points if the president Vladimir Putin decide to attack, according to people familiar with the conversations.

This information was passed on to some NATO members last week to justify US concern about Putin’s possible intentions and to support diplomatic action aimed at preventing any invasion through direct negotiations by European leaders with the Russian president. Diplomacy was informed by a US assessment that Putin had plans to invade early next year, given the renewed movement of troops near the border.

The information describes a scenario in which troops would enter Ukraine from Crimea, the Russian border and via Belarus, with around 100 tactical battalions – potentially around 100,000 soldiers – deployed. According to the sources, the operation would take place in rugged terrain and low temperatures, which would cover an extensive territory and signal a potentially prolonged occupation.

Two of the people said that about half of these tactical groups are already in place and that a potential invasion would be supported by air operations.

1 of 1 Putin: Russian president plans to invade Ukraine early next year — Photo: Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP Putin: Russian president plans to invade Ukraine early next year — Photo: Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP

The two people said the Moscow government had also called in tens of thousands of reservists on a scale unprecedented in post-Soviet times.. They also explained that the reservists’ role in any conflict would be to protect the territory at a later stage, after tactical battalions have cleared the way. Russia has not announced any major call for reservists.

One of the people said that the US had also shared information about an exponential increase in false news about the Kiev government and that Moscow had recruited agents to try to sow the seeds of destabilization in Ukraine.

Putin last week denied any intention to invade Ukraine, but highlighted the alarm as evidence that his actions had caught the attention of the United States and allies, whom he accuses of not taking seriously Russia’s “red lines” on Ukraine .

A senior government official said the US, under Biden’s command, has demonstrated that it is willing to use a range of tools to address harmful Russian actions and that it will continue to do so. The White House said it had no further comment to make.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, who traveled to Brussels last week, told Ukrainian television over the weekend that an invasion is clearly an option for the Moscow government and that Kiev needs support to stop it.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov rejected that scenario on Sunday: “This hysteria is being built artificially.”