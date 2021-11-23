Salgueiro residents report routine fear and police violence

“Be careful with the ‘caveirão'”, said a 3-year-old boy when he heard the report asking for information about the place where at least eight bodies were found in the Palmeira region, in the Salgueiro Complex, in São Gonçalo.

In the region where children have become accustomed to the armored vehicle of the BOPE (Special Police Operations Battalion), residents of all ages have been denouncing the escalation of violence for months.

Yesterday morning, two of the so-called “caveirões” were circulating through the favela — after an intense weekend of occupation and shootings. By the time the boy alerted the report, however, there were no more Military Police vehicles in the community. Even so, the fear of children has already become a theme in the political arena.

For months, Faferj (Federation of Favelas Associations of Rio de Janeiro) has been talking about police violence in the community. The accusations led the organization to arrange a meeting with representatives of the state government at the beginning of November.

“In recent months, human rights organizations have been following complaints in the community. Faferj presented demands with the government, which undertook to resolve them. At that meeting, we already denounced that police violence was high in the community and the leaders were asking for it to government enter the community with social projects and urbanization works”, says David Gomes, director of the federation.

The tension reported by residents and observed by human rights organizations culminated in the deaths recorded on Monday morning (22), when ordinary citizens removed bodies from the mangrove at the end of the community.

In an area of ​​dense forest, permeated by many shacks and abandoned buildings, at least 11 people were found dead, informed the OAB/RJ Human Rights Commission, based on reports from residents who followed the removal.

The Military Police says they reacted to a confrontation. The Civil Police, which is investigating the case, says there are actually eight dead and that at least five of them had “criminal records”.

Residents contradict the versions. They claim that the PM’s brutality inside the favela intensified after the death of Sgt. Leandro Rumbelsperger da Silva, 38, on Saturday (20). At the time, a group of police officers was allegedly hit by criminals, who shot Silva. As a result, groups of police officers would have entered the favela out of revenge — that’s what residents say, from app drivers to mangrove neighbors.

Operation was “something necessary”, says PM spokesman

The official version points to an operation in search of the person responsible for the sergeant’s death.

PM spokesman Lt. Col. Ivan Blaz told the UOL that there was an occupation on Thursday (18) in the region and clashes were registered for three days. According to him, the operation was informed to the Public Ministry and had the objective of fighting crime.

“It was a planned occupation, something necessary to prevent society from being a victim. These criminals work a lot on the highway [BR 101]“, said the spokesman.

During the action, suspected of being drug dealers took refuge in the forest area and, after the alleged clashes had ceased, no sweep was carried out in the region. “It’s a complex matchup, you can’t scan after the matchup due to the complexity of the place. We don’t know who else is in there. So, when clashes stop, the teams leave the venue,” says Blaz.

Removal of bodies was “a matter of humanity”, says resident

Faced with what happened, some mobilized to remove the bodies. “We saw it there, weren’t we going to take it off?”, says one of them. “It’s a question of humanity,” explains another. All spoke on condition of anonymity.

Despite the mobilization on Monday morning, what the report observed in the afternoon of the same day was an atmosphere of fear. Talking to reporters, no way. Accepting the help of the Public Defender’s Office, Faferj itself and the OAB/RJ Human Rights Commission, only after much explanation. The fear, understandable, was of retaliation by the Military Police.

Around 15:00, more people were already circulating in the streets. But unlike an ordinary day there, according to residents, silence reigned. There was no music, no noise of conversation and only a group of children played in the street. In the muddy and potholed streets, the only vehicles that used to pass were motorcycle taxis, which shared space with pigs, chickens and dogs.

Residents report police party before and after the killings

On the huge community football field, no movement. A few meters away, Piscina’s Bar was still closed, as it had been for months. The only exception, due to the residents’ complaint, was the party promoted by the police on the weekend — without the owners’ authorization. “Thanks for the reception”, they left written on the wall.

Group left a message mentioning the “delta variant” – unofficially, one of the elite groups of the PM Image: Lola Ferreira/UOL

They drank whiskey, beer and cooked. They left behind broken objects, a Bible, and signs of swimming pool and cigarette use. “Merry Christmas,” they told neighboring residents as they left the site and entered the armored vehicles that barred entry.

The MP-RJ (Ministry of Public Affairs of Rio de Janeiro) opened an investigation to investigate the circumstances that led to the deaths. The 2nd Specialized Criminal Investigation Prosecutor’s Office of the Niterói and São Gonçalo Nucleus set up a PIC (Criminal Investigation Procedure) to investigate the operation. MP in note.