Samsung charger makes fast charging on any device

A year ago, Samsung showcased some innovative products during the Life Unstoppable 2020 event, including a wireless charger capable of delivering power to three devices simultaneously. Now the South Korean company has announced a similar wired version.

The Power Adapter Trio (EP-T6530), as Samsung named it, offers fast charging for a variety of devices, from notebooks to smart watches.

Each USB port offers a speed standard.Source: Samsung/SamMobile

The charger offers 1 USB-C port up to 65W, 1 USB-C port up to 25W and 1 USB-A port up to 15W, ie one total power that can reach 105W, in theory. So far, Samsung has made the peripheral available on some sites in Europe for 56 euros, around R$351 at the current price.

Despite availability in the region, Samsung has yet to officially launch the EP-T6530. Some rumors also indicate that the company is working to reintroduce 45W wired fast charging in the launch of the Galaxy S22 and S22 Ultra.