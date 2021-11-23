SBT broadcasts a live game today (23); see which

Credit: Reproduction

After a few weeks of break, including FIFA Data with qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup, the UEFA Champions League Group stage is back in full swing this Tuesday (23) and promising strong emotions for the week with big and decisive confrontations for the main teams in the world. And SBT will have a special program to show an important game of the round.

SBT will show the match between Barcelona and Benfica, at Camp Nou, in a game valid for the fifth round of the group stage. The transmission will start at 4:45 pm (Brasilia time), with narration by Luiz Alano.

The match between Barcelona and Benfica will mark the meeting of Xavi, in his second game in charge of the Catalan club, with Jorge Jesus, an old acquaintance of the Flamengo fans. The new Barça coach won the Champions League four times as a club player and now arrives with the mission of getting the team into the knockout stage, and to start with will have a direct confrontation with the Portuguese club.

With Bayern Munich already classified, with 100% success and 12 points conquered in the first four games, Barcelona and Benfica are fighting for the second place in Group E. The Spanish club is the current vice-leader, with six points, while the team Portuguese is in third place, with four. Dynamo Kyiv are the last in the group with just one point and have virtually no further chances of qualifying.

If they win, Barcelona guarantees the classification. In case Benfica wins, the Portuguese team will go to seven points and pass Barça on the leaderboard, with an advantage point – in this scenario, the vacancy would be decided in the last round, when Benfica take Dynamo and the club grooming faces Bayern Munich away from home. In case of a tie, the decision of the vacancy is also for the last round.

In the first game between the two clubs, in September, Benfica beat Barcelona, ​​then led by Ronald Koeman, 3-0 at Estádio da Luz, in Lisbon.

