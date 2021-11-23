Schumacher nails Hamilton’s octa in F1: “Verstappen doesn’t stand a chance”

Max Verstappen was punished and started seventh in Qatar (Photo: Mark Thompson/Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool)

F1 IN QATAR: HAMILTON WINS, VERSTAPPEN 2nd, ALONSO ON PODIUM | Briefing

Max Verstappen is still eight points clear of Lewis Hamilton at the top of the Drivers’ World Championship, but Mercedes’ two straight victories have lit a warning signal at Red Bull. With the impressive straight speed demonstrated by the Germans in Brazil and the Briton’s total domination in Qatar — and with only two stages left for the end of the season —, Ralf Schumacher, a former Formula 1 driver, doesn’t see any more chances for the Dutchman to ensure his first mug still in 2021.

“Mercedes currently has the most stable set,” Schumacher told Sky Sports Germany. “Max [Verstappen] gives his all and shows how good he is. Under normal circumstances, however, he doesn’t stand a chance,” said the German, currently 46 years old.

Max Verstappen leads the Worlds (Photo: Red Bull Content Pool)

Ralf, who has won six Formula One GPs during his career, pointed to Verstappen’s lack of luck in a season where every detail has counted in the title fight. It is worth remembering that Max retired with a puncture in the tire in a virtually certain victory in Azerbaijan, as well as accidents suffered in collisions with Hamilton in England and Italy.

“Maybe he’ll get the luck he’s lacked so far,” added Michael Schumacher’s brother. “If he had this [a sorte] at the beginning of the season, he could already be world champion at this moment”, concluded the German, known for his spells with Jordan, Williams and Toyota in F1.

Formula 1 picks up speed again in two weeks, with the dispute for the first GP in Saudi Arabia in the history of the category, scheduled to take place on the first weekend of December, between the 3rd and the 5th.

