Secret Truth 2: Angel’s final scenes are shot at an airport with a stuntman and cameos; know everything!

A lot of people must be wondering what “Secret Truths 2” will look like, after Camila Queiroz’s departure from the cast. According to Patricia Kogut, from the O Globo newspaper, confidential scenes of Angel’s outcome will be recorded today (23), at the Aerospace Museum, in Campo dos Afonsos, West Zone of Rio. According to the journalist, the character will appear on the track of a airport, inside a jet, in the final chapter of the plot.

Replaced by a double, the model will star opposite Agatha Moreira (Giovanna) and Bernardo Lessa (Fabrício). Rainer Cadete (Visky) will also be present and there will be guest appearances, which have been kept a secret. Just yesterday (22), Angel’s replacement would have recorded scenes from chapter 47 with Romulo Estrela (Cristiano), set in the protagonist’s apartment. Tomorrow (24), she returns to film with the actor, Agatha and Gabriel Braga Nunes in a condominium in Barra da Tijuca, where Percy’s mansion is located.

The final sequences were adapted by Walcyr Carrasco after Camila left the plot. In a statement released last Wednesday (17), Globo declared that with the delay in recordings due to the pandemic, it would be necessary to extend the contract with the actress. She, however, would have wanted “determine the outcome of the character Angel and required a formal commitment that he would be part of an eventual third season of the work, in addition to other unacceptable demands” and so it was turned off. On the networks, Queiroz countered the station and presented a different version of the story.

Information released by Agência O Globo indicates that Walcyr would be working on three different endings for the plot — one of them would even imply that Angel dies and five other characters are pointed out as suspects for the model’s murder. In addition to including new scenes to make up for the absence of Camila, the author would also have cut some passages so that the story would continue to make sense.

It would still be uncertain which of the outcomes will air. The decision, according to the publication, will be taken by the novelist together with the artistic director of the project, Amora Mautner, at the time of editing the material. The choice will remain confidential until the eve of December 15th, when the last ten chapters will be available on Globoplay. One thing is certain: whatever the resolution, it will contain a hook for the soap opera’s third season, which has already been confirmed.