see how the opening hours of Caixa branches are

Those who are part of Auxílio Brasil need to pay close attention to the news this week. In the middle of the program payments, Caixa Econômica Federal announced that it is going to change the opening hours of its branches. And these changes will take effect as of this Tuesday (23).

Since 2020, with the arrival of the new coronavirus pandemic, Caixa decided to change its basic service hours. For all of Brazil, the branches are opening around 8am and continue until 1pm. Anyone who arrives before this deadline has to be attended to by the team anyway.

As of this Tuesday (23), this will change. According to the bank’s own management, the times will return to what normally happened before the pandemic. So most of the country will end up seeing their branches opening at 10 am and closing at around 4 pm. At least that is what is known so far.

Office hours at Caixa branches:

As it is currently: 8am to 1pm

How will it look from this Tuesday (23): 10 am to 4 pm

It is necessary to pay attention, however, to some specifics. In an interview last week, the President of Caixa Econômica Federal, Pedro Guimarães, warned that not all regions of the country will follow these new schedules. It’s just that in some places, the time zone issue can change that.

Anyway, the official website of Caixa Econômica Federal itself offers the option of consulting the schedules of each of these agencies across the country. In this way, it is possible how and how the situation in your city will be. It is important to confirm this so as not to end up experiencing problems from this Tuesday (23rd).

Brazil Aid Payments

These changes come just at a time when the payments of Auxílio Brasil have just started. During this week, for example, five more groups of beneficiaries are known to be receiving the benefit.

Anyone who doesn’t pay attention to these changes in schedules can end up having frustration in the next few days. In any case, Caixa informs that it has decided to return to normal hours because of the decrease in the number of Covid-19 cases in the country.

In addition, there is still the issue of the end of Emergency Aid. As far as is officially known, Caixa Econômica Federal made the last releases of the benefit in the last week. Now they are just following with the new Bolsa Família.

Other Caixa service channels

It is also worth remembering that it is possible to carry out the Auxílio Brasil transactions without having to leave the house. According to members of the bank itself, the Caixa Tem application continues with this basic function.

So it is possible to pay slips and make transfers without worrying about Caixa Econômica office hours. In addition to this app, there is also the new Auxílio Brasil app, which is now available for download.

Anyone who wants to go to an agency to resolve a question, for example, needs to know that it is also possible to resolve this remotely. Caixa provides the number 0800 104 0104 for people to ask questions about Auxílio Brasil and other topics as well.