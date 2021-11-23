Having a credit card that accumulates points is undoubtedly a great option to take advantage of discounts and many other advantages. Therefore, Banco do Brasil offers some card options in which you can earn Livelo points. With that, check out below how to earn even more points and be able to exchange them for advantages.

See how to earn Livelo points with Banco do Brasil card

In short, for Banco do Brasil credit card customers to accumulate even more Livelo points, their Ourocard credit function must be enabled and in use. So the more you use your credit card, the more points you earn.

Below, see how to earn Livelo points:

point for you : to earn Livelo points in your Ponto for you loyalty program, you must use your Ourocard in the credit function, in online purchases or in physical stores.

: to earn Livelo points in your Ponto for you loyalty program, you must use your Ourocard in the credit function, in online purchases or in physical stores. join faster : With Club Livelo, you earn points every month, in addition to redeeming products and services with exclusive discounts. By clicking here, you have more information about the service.

: With Club Livelo, you earn points every month, in addition to redeeming products and services with exclusive discounts. By clicking here, you have more information about the service. earn points: shop with Banco do Brasil partners and earn Livelo points to redeem amazing products, services and experiences. By clicking here, check out more details.

Rewards for you to enjoy as you wish

At the BB Store you can use Livelo points to pay daily bills or refund amounts paid for BB products or services;

Airfare, hotel reservation, car rental and travel packages;

Products for your home, appliances, electronics, cell phones and much more;

Recharge for your mobile, Uber racing, Shell fuel credit;

Your Livelo points can be transferred to the best airlines;

Points or Cashback? Who chooses is you! You can turn your points into cash and send them to any bank account, right in the app. Know more.

