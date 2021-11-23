See how to find the name of a song through the Google app

Got a song in your head and can’t find it? With the Google app, you unravel this mystery.

It often happens that a song stays in our thoughts without identifying the name of the singing artist or the name of the song. Doubt can follow the listener for weeks. To solve the puzzle without any major problems, it’s very simple: with the Google app, you discover the name of the song.

For this, it is necessary to use the function in the smartphone or tablet application, and thus the user can find out the name of that song in different ways. Below, we list two different ways to identify the successful hit.

Find a song name on Google

Google app

On your phone or tablet, open the Google app. Then click on the search bar that will open and you should:

Select the microphone button; Select “Search a song” or say the phrase “Google, what’s the song?”; Now it will be necessary to sing, hum, whistle any part of the desired song for Google to identify the title.

Finally, just check the results, where Google should point out which song was in your head.

Google Assistant

Another way to discover that song that’s been on your mind all day is with Google Assistant. As in the other case, you must access the app on your smartphone or tablet and follow these steps:

Select and hold your device’s Home button; Then say “Ok, Google” to confirm the Assistant is active; Now you should say “Google, what’s the song”; Sing, hum, whistle a few excerpts so the app will point out the song for you.

The application should show several songs and you check if one of them matches that song that was in your head.