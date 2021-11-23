See images of the rescue of accident victims at the opening of Christmas in Joinville

Chão gave way during the opening ceremony of the Cultural Christmas of Joinville, this Monday (22)

Firefighters continue working in front of Joinville’s city hall, where a structure gave way during the opening of the city’s Cultural Christmas, this Monday night (22).

According to information from Samu, 8 children were referred to the Children’s Hospital – one of them was suspected of having a head injury.

In addition, 4 adults were reportedly taken to Hospital São José.

“When we arrived, about 20 people were in the water. We were able to withdraw them all. All were safely taken to hospitals”, reassures volunteer firefighter Cláudio Bertol.