See images of the rescue of accident victims at the opening of Christmas in Joinville

Chão gave way during the opening ceremony of the Cultural Christmas of Joinville, this Monday (22)
Firefighters continue working in front of Joinville’s city hall, where a structure gave way during the opening of the city’s Cultural Christmas, this Monday night (22).
According to information from Samu, 8 children were referred to the Children’s Hospital – one of them was suspected of having a head injury.
In addition, 4 adults were reportedly taken to Hospital São José.
“When we arrived, about 20 people were in the water. We were able to withdraw them all. All were safely taken to hospitals”, reassures volunteer firefighter Cláudio Bertol.
The opening of the Cultural Christmas of Joinville, this Monday night (22), had to be interrupted, around 20:10, after a structure gave way in front of the city hall – Photo: Internet/Reprodução/ND
At 9 pm, “just in case”, volunteer firefighters and Civil Defense teams began searching for people who could have been carried away by the current – Photo: Carlos Junior/ND
About 20 people would have fallen into the river, according to volunteer firefighters – Photo: Carlos Junior/ND
According to information from the firefighters, there were no people seriously injured – Photo: Carlos Junior/ND
Firefighters were still working around 10 pm – Photo: Carlos Junior/ND
People needed to be taken to the hospital – Photo: Internet/Reproduçãoi/ND
Firefighters and Civil Defense “sweep” to ensure there are no more people in the river – Photo: Dani Lando/NDTV
The opening of the Cultural Christmas in Joinville, this Monday night (22), had to be interrupted, around 20:10, after a structure gave way in front of the city hall. – Photo: Internet/Reproductioni/ND
Firefighters and Civil Defense are on site – Photo: Internet/Reproduçãoi/ND
Floor collapsed during the opening ceremony of the Cultural Christmas in Joinville – Photo: Social network