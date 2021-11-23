See the list of International Emmy winners

View the list of International Emmy winners. Photo: Diário de Um Confinado / Globo

New York hosted the International Emmy Awards on Monday night, November 22nd. The list with the 11 winners has already been defined, but Brazil has not managed to bring any of the statuettes home – something unusual in recent years.

We competed in five categories out of the eleven available. “Mother’s Love” was a favorite. Newcomer Manuela Dias proved that she is here to stay in the broadcasting telenovelas. We also had competitors in the categories “Documentary”, “Art Programming”, “Short series” and “Movies and miniseries for TV”.

Check out the list with the results of the International Emmy:

Art programming: ‘Kubrick by Kubrick’ (France). “AmarElo: É tudo Pra Yesterday” was the Brazilian competitor;

Hayley Squires – ‘Adult Material’ (UK); Short series: ‘Inside’ (New Zealand). “Diário de um Confinado” was the Brazilian competitor;

21st Latin Grammy Documentary: ‘Hope Frozen: A Quest To Live Twice’ (Thailand). In Brazil, the competitor was “Cercados”.

‘The Masked Singer’ (UK) Movies and TV miniseries: ‘Atlantic crossing’ (Norway). “All the Women of the World” received nomination

David Tennant – ‘Des’ (UK) Novel: ‘The Song Of Glory’ (China). “Mother’s Love” was behind the Chinese soap opera.

‘Call My Agent’ (France) Drama: ‘Tehran’ (Israel)

IN THE DISPUTE

Globo reached the International Emmy with four nominations in 2021. Netflix Brasil had one more. However, we left the event in New York, this Monday, November 22, without any statuettes. It was time for some talents to stamp their talent in productions, an example of Manuela Dias and Bruno Mazzeo.

Still, we were present at the site in an unparalleled way. After a year of pandemic, Globo sent a strong cast to the event; Luciano Huck and Angélica presented a category of the awards, as did Felipe Santana, the network’s correspondent in New York.

They were also present there Marcos Mion, Camila Pitanga, Maria Ribeiro and other darlings of the channel. Obviously, the representatives nominated for each award also flew to the United States, from where they attended the award.

Regina Case, Manuela Dias and director José Luiz Villamarim competed for the category of Best Telenovela. The protagonist of the plot arrived in a little black dress, but nothing basic. The interpreter from Lourdes attracted attention there. “Amor de Mãe” received the nomination and surprised by its good result.

Recorded before and during the pandemic, the plot had to roll to deliver some result to the audience. And with all the setbacks, there was our trio, to be present in this very complicated year. It should also be noted that the plot by Manuela Dias marked the author’s debut as the main writer of a 9 pm telenovela. Something that might seem risky at first has yielded many good results.

HIGHLIGHTS

Definitely, the outstanding scripts, very well written and engaging, ensured Globo’s presence at the 49th edition of the International Emmy. “Diário de Um Confinado”, “All the Women of the World” and “Cercados” were the other three Globo nominees.

Bruno Mazzeo arrived at the scene to represent the production of “Diário de Um Confinado”. The series competed in the category “Short Series”. The 2020 production premiered in June on Globoplay and also aired on Globo, GNT and Multishow. In addition, it won the end-of-the-year special. Round? You’re welcome.

In addition to Bruno, who also collaborated on the project’s authorship, artists such as Arlete Salles, Debora Bloch, Fernanda Torres, Lázaro Ramos, Lúcio Mauro Filho and Renata Sorrah. The production was completely done remotely and shows the routine of a confined because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Still talking about the disease that emerged in China in 2019, the routine of journalists covering the pandemic is recorded in the documentary “Cercados”, by Globoplay. It’s a must for anyone interested in communication.

The production shows the challenges of reporting and professional journalism in the midst of so much sensationalism, false news and the need to inform the population at a time when no one was sure about anything. It is, in fact, a script once again, remarkable and that makes the audience think.

“All the Women of the World” stars Emílio Dantas and Sophie Charlotte. The text shows the relationship of the architect Paulo with his various passions – and the greatest of them, the teacher Maria Alice, lived by Sophie. In a dense monologue that takes place more inside the protagonist’s head than in the rest of the series, the production traces plots that are difficult to not get attached to. Again, to leave anyone to reflect at night.

ON NETFLIX

Globo was not the only one to carry Brazil to the International Emmy. “AmarElo: It’s all for yesterday”, from emicide, was one of the nominees in the “Artistic Production” category. Released in December 2020, the production merges the backstage recording of the rapper’s “AmarElo” album.

However, it does not stop there. The documentary tone carries other important details with it. The production tells more than a hundred years of the history of the black people in Brazil. It is quite a work to talk about racism, violence against the black population and the end of slavery in the country. It’s worth investing an hour and a half in front of the television.

