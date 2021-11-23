Senate Committee Calls Aras to Explain Action on Covid’s CPI Report | Policy

The Senate Human Rights Commission approved an invitation for the Federal Attorney General, Augusto Aras, to explain the steps he is taking on the final report of Covid’s CPI.

According to the vice president of the CPI, senator Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP), Aras should clarify what he has done so far regarding the indictment requests.

“We have just approved a request for the Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, to appear at the Senate HRC to provide clarification on the progress of the measures taken on the indictments and surveys indicated in the CPI report on the Pandemic,” said Randolfe.

At AM, senators deliver Covid’s CPI final report to the Public Ministry

After approval of the invitation, the Attorney General’s Office informed, through a note, that Aras will comment on the CPI report next Saturday (27).

The CPI’s final report, approved on October 26, calls for the indictment of 78 people and two companies. One such person is President Jair Bolsonaro. The CPI asked for his indictment for nine crimes that, in the view of the commission, were committed during the course of the pandemic.

The report was sent to the Public Ministry, which is responsible for opening the indictments or filing the requests.

The Attorney General’s Office (PGR) claims that it had access to the CPI documents, which supported the report, on November 9th.