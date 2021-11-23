Senate debate the PEC of the Precatório on Monday; understand the alternative proposals

The Senate promotes this Monday (22), at 3 pm, a thematic session to debate the Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) 23/2021, known as PEC dos Precatório. The debate is part of the effort of the senators to reach a consensus solution that makes the payment of Auxílio Brasil, the successor social program to Bolsa Família, feasible, without postponing the payment of court orders or changing the spending ceiling, as critics of the text approved by the Chamber of Deputies.

Senator Izalci Lucas (PSDB-DF) is the first signatory of the requirement to hold the hearing, which also had the signatures of six other senators and two leaders of parties and parliamentary blocs.

For the session, the application proposes the presence of representatives of the Independent Fiscal Institution (IFI), of the Federal Senate; the Ministry of Economy; and the budget consultancies of the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies. Senator Rogério Carvalho (PT-SE) presented an amendment, approved by the Plenary, including Tereza Campello, former minister of Social Development and Fight against Hunger, in the session.

In recent days, the leader of the government in the Senate, Fernando Bezerra Coelho (MDB-PE), who is also the rapporteur of the PEC, held a series of meetings with senators to discuss possible improvements to the text to be considered in the House. Among Bezerra’s interlocutors were senators José Aníbal (PSDB-SP), Oriovisto Guimarães (Podemos-PR) and Alessandro Vieira (Cidadania-SE), authors of alternative PECs.

replacement amendment

From the discussion emerged Amendment No. 3, globally substituting PEC 23, authored by Alessandro, Aníbal and Oriovisto, merging in a single text the alternative proposals of the three senators.

— The Precatório PEC is being rebuilt together, reaching a clear solution, so that we can maintain respect for fiscal responsibility. With this new text, we are offering the opportunity for the government to create the benefit in a sustainable way. We can have social responsibility without committing any fiscal irresponsibility – said Oriovisto.

The main novelty of the amendment is the removal of the expenditure ceiling provided for in the Constitution, on an exceptional basis, of part of the payment of court orders — debts that are the result of final and unappealable judgments against the Union, states or municipalities. With that, a “fiscal space” of R$ 89 billion is opened, guaranteeing the payment of the Auxílio Brasil.

With the change, according to the authors of the substitutive amendment, a monthly aid of R$ 400 is guaranteed for 21 million Brazilians without delaying the payment of any precatório foreseen for 2022.

– The proposal [substitutiva] it guarantees the full payment of the court orders scheduled for 2022 and does not change the spending ceiling rule – celebrated José Aníbal.

The text also prohibits the so-called “rapporteur’s amendments”, the name given to parliamentary amendments that do not specify the senator or deputy responsible for their inclusion in the Budget. In addition, the amendment creates mechanisms to facilitate the negotiation of judicial liabilities of the Union, states and municipalities, which in theory will reduce in the future the weight of court orders in the Union Budget.

PEC 23 resolved the issue of fiscal space by paying part of the court orders and changing the method for calculating the expenditure ceiling. The replacement amendment eliminates these two aspects of the text – the most criticized by opponents of the PEC, for undermining, according to them, the credibility of the Brazilian economy before international investors.

In its Fiscal Monitoring Report, published last Wednesday (17), the Independent Fiscal Institution warned that “the retroactive change in the way of correcting the spending ceiling would, in practice, be the end of the rule as conceived”, and that , even before the vote on the PEC in the Senate, “the effects on the macroeconomic scenario are already being felt”, due to the increase in uncertainty.

basic income

There are also other amendments and alternative proposals to PEC 23, including one more PEC, 42/2021, whose first signatory is senator Rogério Carvalho (PT-SE). It excludes from the spending ceiling R$ 50 billion, in 2022 and 2023, for the payment of basic income. It also includes the right to this type of income among the constitutional guarantees.

