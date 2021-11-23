Senate may vote tomorrow on the bill that defines the legal framework for the exchange rate

× Photo: Fabio Rodrigues Pozzebom/Agência Brasil

Rodrigo Pacheco included in tomorrow’s agenda of the Senate plenary the legal framework of the foreign exchange market. The project, which has not yet presented a report, unifies more than 40 legislations on the subject and is pointed by Central Bank as one of the steps to encourage the use of the real abroad.

The text, reported by senator Carlos Viana (PSD-MG), determines that the BC will regulate the opening of accounts in dollars and other currencies in Brazil. The proposal does not authorize the deliberate opening of accounts in foreign currency, but guarantees that the monetary authority may regulate the issue.

In addition, the proposal simplifies foreign exchange transactions by determining that institutions operating in this market they will not need to require from customers data or certificates that are available in their own, public or private databases with wide access.

The purchase or sale of foreign currency in cash of up to US$ 500 between individuals will be simplified and will no longer be regulated by the BC.

Another change defined by the project is the possibility of opening deposit accounts in reais and in foreign currency, and custody accounts held by international organizations, as well as deposit and custody accounts held by foreign central banks and domiciled institutions or headquartered abroad that provide clearing, settlement and custody services in the international market.

“These precepts help the real to effectively integrate the assets of these institutions, expanding the use of the national currency in negotiations abroad, in addition to simplifying the participation of international investors in government bonds denominated in reais directly abroad”, informed the BC in the justification of the project.