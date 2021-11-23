Sergio Ramos is related and could make PSG debut against Manchester City | Champions League

One of the heavyweight reinforcements brought in by PSG at the beginning of the season, Sergio Ramos is finally ready to make his debut for the club. The 35-year-old defender was listed for the first time by coach Mauricio Pochettino and may appear on the field in the duel against Manchester City, in the Champions League, next Wednesday.

If used in the clash, Sergio Ramos will take the field for the first time in more than six months. His last game was on May 5, when he played with Real Madrid in the Champions League semifinal against Chelsea.

The Spaniard was signed by PSG free of charge at the end of last season and, when he arrived at the French club, he suffered from various physical problems. He had to go through a long individual process of preparation and regain his rhythm and only started training with the Parisian squad a few weeks ago.

In this way, the defender could be the last of the five reinforcements hired by PSG at the beginning of the season to make his debut. Goalkeeper Donnarumma, full-back Hakimi, defensive midfielder Donnarumma and forward Messi have been part of Mauricio Pochettino’s team since the first weeks of the season.