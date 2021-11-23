Sidewalk collapses and people fall into the river during a Christmas event in Joinville; VIDEO | Santa Catarina

An sidewalk caved and people fell into a river in Joinville, in the north of Santa Catarina, on Monday night (22). The case took place during a Christmas performance. THE city ​​hall said there are no serious victims . Military Police and firefighters attended to the incident. A video showed the exact moment of the accident.

O Joinville Children’s Hospital reported that it received 11 children, all with mild abrasions. They were attended to and are doing well, according to the health unit. The city said that 19 adults were treated at the São José de Joinville Municipal Hospital.

The sidewalk that gave way passes over a river gallery. In a 10:00 pm note this Monday, the City of Joinville informed that it is investigating information on the case. “All the people who needed care were rescued and are being assisted in the city’s health units,” he said.

The city hall informed NSC TV that the fluvial gallery, which is part of the drainage works at the Center, did not yield and was not affected by the fall. Technicians from the Civil Defense and the Infrastructure Department carried out an inspection on Monday night at the site, including under the gallery, and the structure is intact. Until 22:23 on this Monday, it was not clear why the sidewalk gave way.

The case took place on Avenida Beira-rio. At least 30 people fell into the river. The firefighters reported that they took eight children to the Children’s Hospital in Joinville, one with traumatic brain injury. However, the health unit did not confirm the trauma case.

The firefighters deployed 16 professionals, three ambulances and three support cars for assistance. Rescuers from the Mobile Emergency Care Service (Samu) and Civil Defense also went to the site.

Despite the accident, the event continued.

Ricardo Korb, a resident of Joinville, participated in the event and described what he saw. “Fathers, mothers with children in their arms fell. It was about 2 meters high and stopped on the river’s mud.”

Another witness was the businesswoman Cristiane Sampaio. “Just as we were watching the countdown, there was a noise. In that, we saw that the ground gave way and many children and women who were inside were being pulled by people”.

