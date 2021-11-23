Sidewalk collapses during parade in Joinville and at least 30 people fall into the river

During the opening of the Christmas party, this Monday night (22), in Joinville, in the north of Santa Catarina, part of the structure of the sidewalk on Avenida Beira Rio gave way and several people who accompanied the opening ceremony fell on the River.

According to the City of Joinville, a total of 33 victims had accidents. All were rescued by firefighters and are out of danger.

Altogether, 21 adults and 12 children were referred to Hospital Municipal São José and to Hospital Infantil Dr. Jeser Amarante Faria. No patient had serious injuries and everyone’s condition was considered stable.

The rescue was carried out by the Joinville Volunteer Firefighters, Military Police, SAMU and municipal and state Civil Defense. They also acted in support of ambulances from private companies.

The ceremony was interrupted for about 40 minutes, during which time care was provided to the victims.

“The ceremony was only resumed after all the victims had been treated and the city hall received the information that there was no person in serious condition”, said the city hall.

victims

In all, 22 patients were referred to Hospital São José. Ten men aged 15, 22, 29 (three victims), 31, 39, 46, 58 and 67 years old. And eleven women aged 18, 22 (two victims), 27 (two victims), 29, 38, 43, 44, 51 and 70 years old, in addition to a 9 year old girl. All these patients were discharged on Monday night.

Another eleven patients were referred to the Dr. Jeser Amarante Faria Children’s Hospital. There are six girls aged 2, 3, 4 (two victims), 6 and 9 years old and five boys aged 1, 3 (two victims), 6 and 11 years old. The health status of all patients is considered stable. The information is from the city of Joinville.

Investigation

After the rescue, technicians from the Instituto Geral de Perícias and the Civil Police were at the scene and made a preliminary record with photos. On Tuesday (23), professionals from the Department of Urban Infrastructure and Civil Defense continue the inspection with a detailed assessment of the structure of the site. For the time being, the south-north lane is closed.

Mayor Adriano Silva, who accompanied the work of the teams involved, called a meeting for early Tuesday morning, with managers from various departments to determine the next actions.

“We are grateful for not having any person in serious condition and also for the emergency care that was provided to all victims,” said the mayor.