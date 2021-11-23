sidewalk collapses onto gallery and group of people fall into the river in Joinville

posted on 11/22/2021 10:54 PM



Images on social media show the moments of despair – (credit: Reproduction/Twitter)

An accident marked the opening of the Christmas celebration in the city of Joinville, in the north of Santa Catarina, this Monday night (22/11). A sidewalk collapsed under a gallery of water and several people were swallowed by the ground.

People were gathered on the waters of the Cachoeira River.

According to the portal g1, firefighters were called around 8:10 pm and deployed three ambulances and three cars with 16 professionals to the scene. There is still no clear information on fatal victims.

Through social networks, several videos show the exact moment of the accident. It is possible to see a group of about 20 people fallen into the “hole”. Even in the images it is possible to see the desperation in trying to get the group out of the place.

People fall into river after water gallery collapses in Joinvillehttps://t.co/A12hD4ibpr pic.twitter.com/lkt0smT88b — Diario de Pernambuco (@DiarioPE) November 23, 2021

And this accident in Joinville!?! It just happened during the opening of Christmas in the city! pic.twitter.com/qMjW0RdOJK — pandini (@dbpandini) November 23, 2021