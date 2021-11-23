Sidewalk gives way and residents fall into river during Christmas event in Joinville (SC)

A sidewalk gave way this Monday night (22), and people fell into a river in Joinville, Santa Catarina. The case took place during a Christmas performance.

According to NSC TV, the communication of the event stated that there are no serious victims. Military Police and firefighters attended to the incident.

Joinville’s Children’s Hospital reported that it received seven children, all with mild abrasions. They were attended to and are fine.

The case took place on Avenida Beira-Rio. About 40 people have fallen, according to NSC TV. Residents attended an event related to the opening of the city’s Christmas festivities, organized by the city hall, when they were surprised by the collapsed structure.

Firefighters were called at 8:09 pm. The corporation deployed 16 professionals, three ambulances and three support cars for assistance.

Joinville City Hall continued with the event, even with the accident, and classified it, on social networks, only as an “unforeseen event”. “Our teams are acting in an unforeseen event and we will soon return to the spectacle”, says the official statement, before showing images of the release of artificial snow at the event.

“While the firefighters were finishing the search for the wounded inside the Cachoeira River, the opening ceremony of the Cultural Christmas of Joinville – organized by the city hall – followed with a speech by Mayor Adriano Silva”, criticized journalist Yan Pedro on Twitter.