Silvio Santos takes space from his own daughter on SBT to show Mexican soap opera | Gabriel Perline

Playback/SBT Silvia Abravanel lost space on the SBT grid to make way for the Mexican soap opera

SBT will make one more change to its schedule in order to release a third track from Mexican soap operas in the afternoon. Because of this, Silvia Abravanel ended up “punished” once more and had her program, Bom Dia & Cia, reduced once more. Now she will have an hour less of the show.

Starting on Monday (29), the children’s program of Silvio Santos’ daughter will be shown from 11:00 am to 2:15 pm. Until Friday (26), it will continue at its normal time, ending at 3:15 pm.

The Family Cases was reorganized and will be shown right after the drawing session, going on air at 2:15 pm. Then comes Roda a Roda, and at 3:45 pm, half an hour later, the station airs Fofocalizador.

From there, the tracks of the soap operas begin. Between November 29th and December 10th, the soap operas Coração Indomável and Amanhã é Para Semper will be doubled, followed by Te Dou a Vida. From the 13th, with the return of Mar de Amor, the station will have a third time of soap operas.

The distribution will be as follows: Mar de Amor at 5:00 pm, Tomorrow Is Forever at 5:45 pm, and I Give You Life at 6:45 pm.