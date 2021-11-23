Sleeping in Immigrants? Tesla’s driver explains video that went viral

Last week, the video of the driver of a Tesla Model 3 apparently sleeping, with the seat leaning back and without his hands on the steering wheel, hit the networks while the car was driving along Rodovia dos Imigrantes, in São Paulo.

The recording was the subject of a report by UOL Cars and divided opinions: some readers were impressed with the Autopilot automated driving system that equips the American brand’s electric vehicles; others criticized the driver for allegedly not being aware of the road and entrusting all security to Tesla.

O UOL Cars is now on TikTok! Follow fun videos, releases and trivia about the automotive universe.

It is worth noting that 100% autonomous cars do not exist yet, nor are they regulated. Therefore, even cars manufactured by Elon Musk’s company require a human to keep their attention on the track and be ready to take over the wheel if the need arises. The question remains: was the driver really asleep?

We spoke with businessman Rafael Zamarian Leonhardt, 43, owner of the Model 3 and who was in the driver’s seat when the video was recorded, on the morning of November 16, approaching the arrival in São Paulo. A resident of Santos, he denies that he was taking a nap at the time.

Rafael Leonhardt denies he was asleep and says he even waved to the person responsible for the video Image: Reproduction

“In fact, the Autopilot was on and the seat reclined, but I never stopped looking at the highway. So much so that, just before, I had waved at the other vehicle, a tow truck, whose driver took the video with his cell phone. he was accompanied by a woman with a child in her arms”.

Leonhardt says that, in his excitement, the truck driver came dangerously close to Tesla, causing the manager to resume driving and change lanes, to move away and avoid a possible accident.

Rafael adds that he was alone in the vehicle and, contrary to what most people think, cars like yours require a human to take over after some time.

“If you keep your hands away from the steering wheel, in less than a minute, visual and audible alerts start popping up, directing you to resume driving. If the warnings are ignored, Autopilot makes the vehicle start to reduce speed until it stops at roadside, if it’s available. There’s a lot of fanciful stories, from people who don’t know how the technology works.”

Tesla was purchased two years ago and has already covered 60,000 km

Model 3 Performance has 2 engines, goes from zero to 96 km in 3.1 seconds and brings more than 450 km of autonomy Image: Disclosure

Leonhardt, who works with the import of digital graphics machines, says that he acquired his Model 3 Performance, equipped with an engine on each axis and capable of producing more than 400 hp, in 2019. The vehicle was acquired second-hand from a friend, already with 1,100 km covered. Upon closing the deal, he sold his Nissan Leaf and resorted to financing to fund the acquisition.

Today, after more than two years of intensive use, the odometer already reads 62,000 km and he doesn’t even think about changing cars – the Tesla is his only vehicle.

“It’s not a cheap car, but what you don’t spend on gasoline and the onboard technology makes up for the investment a lot. I use the Autopilot directly, both on the road and in the city. Here, the system doesn’t bring features available in the United States , such as semi-autonomous GPS navigation to the chosen address. However, this technology allows you to do things that I haven’t seen in other cars, such as changing lanes or entering or exiting a highway by giving an arrow,” he explains.

The businessman adds that the semi-autonomous resources, in the end, increased on-board safety and not the other way around: he adjusts the speed of the “autopilot” 10 km/h below the limit and relies on Tesla’s cameras and sensors as guardians to reduce the risk of accidents.

The fact that the car is electric also conditioned the businessman to adjust his driving style in order to increase autonomy, although his Model 3 is capable of accelerating from zero to 100 km/h in just over 3 seconds.

“With a light foot, I have already achieved a range of 450 km. I live in Santos, but most of my clients are in the capital and in the interior of the state. For my daily use, which includes driving on highways like Imigrantes, the car serves me perfectly, charging at night”.

Want to read more about the automotive world and talk to us about it? Join our Facebook group! A place for discussion, information and exchange of experiences among car lovers. You can also follow our Instagram coverage of UOL Carros.