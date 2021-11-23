Snapdragon 8 Gen 1: Qualcomm confirms name change for next platform

Update (11/22/21) – MR

After rumors of a leaker last week, Qualcomm has announced major changes to the way it will name models of the Snapdragon series platforms, moving away from the 3-digit number sequence system that has been naming its products for years. The news comes around the debut of its next-gen platform at the Tech Summit event on November 30th.





The Snapdragon brand will exist as an independent brand, separating itself from the “Qualcomm” brand and even removing the company name from its platforms, something that was seen on the Snapdragon 888 Plus, which already hinted at Qualcomm’s intentions.

The most significant change will be in the way the company will manage the name of its products. For years, Qualcomm has organized its platforms with three numeric digits, such as Snapdragon 800, Snapdragon 805 and Snapdragon 888. The first number serves to inform consumers of the power of the platform, for example, the platforms in the series starting in 8 serving as the company’s top-of-the-line, while the series starting in 4 are less powerful, geared towards more affordable products.

The second number indicates the annual release generation such as the jump from Snapdragon 865 to 875 and the last number indicates small changes such as Snapdragon 765G and Snapdragon 768g. This model name, in addition to being confusing to follow and very technical, made Qualcomm realize that it is also running out of numbers to continue naming new models.. The 8th line has already hit the Snapdragon 888, the 7th series is currently on the Snapdragon 780 and the 6th series is at its limit on the Snapdragon 695.





According to Qualcomm, it will move to a single-digit system and generation number, aligning with other product categories and the change will already be applied on the next series 8 platform. If the previous naming model were kept, it would be called Snapdragon 898. Qualcomm already uses a similar scheme to name PC processors, such as the Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 and the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2, so the change won’t be such an extraordinary thing.

The company hasn’t given many details on what the new naming scheme will look like, but the answer will come at the Tech Summit event next week. The company preferred to post a mysterious video that only indicates an 8, without further details and just leaving speculation in the air.

In addition, the company also stated that it will use the golden color in its top-of-the-line products and will stop using 5G in the name of platforms because it becomes something present in the company’s future products, so it doesn’t make sense to put it in the title as novelty or something extraordinary.

Original text (11/22/21)

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1: New Rumor Reinforces Possible Name Change for Next Chipset

Update (11/22/21) – JB

Qualcomm really can rename your processors. The rumor was reinforced this weekend by people working with the manufacturer, with the staff of Android Authority having confirmed the change. In general terms, Qualcomm’s new naming system should start working this year, with the first winner being the chipset that is currently called the Snapdragon 898. The manufacturer should abandon the three-digit code and use a more interactive and descriptive system. So this year’s flagship chipset can be known as Snapdragon 8 gen 1. Of course the change can cause some confusion in the public when we’re talking about multiple processors within the same line. Could this also mean that Qualcomm intends to simplify its releases? It’s an unanswered question.





Anyway, taking into account the manufacturer’s history, this change is not surprising. That’s because the brand has already used a wide range of numbers for its processors. In addition, Qualcomm has also modified the nomenclature of its processors previously. For those who don’t remember, the first Snapdragon chip was the S1 and the change to numbers only happened in 2013.





Original text (11/15/21)

No Snapdragon 898?! Qualcomm may rename next top-of-the-line platform

Qualcomm is close to officializing its new mobile platforms for the next generation of cell phones. However, it seems that there may be something new for the name of the company’s next top-of-the-line chip, according to information released this Monday (15). According to leaker known as ice universe, the company will give the name “Snapdragon 8 Gen 1” to what was speculated to be the Snapdragon 898 — by the current sequel. Check out the following publication:

This is no joke. Qualcomm seems to really name Snapdragon 898 “Snapdragon 8 gen1” — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) November 15, 2021

The trend is that Qualcomm will follow suit and also apply the naming scheme to other series of chipsets that will be released soon. However, there is still no confirmation or details from sources about the more modest models. Another important point to be highlighted is the supposed classification scheme to allow for greater clarity about the “age” and category of each new platform — since it will indicate which line it fits in and which generation it belongs to.





